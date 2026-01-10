Kate Middleton takes on nanny's 'requirement' for George, Charlotte and Louis

The Wales family wouldn’t be complete at this point without their trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borallo, who’s been a vital source of support in their lives since George was eight months old. Trained by the prestigious Norland College, Maria Teresa has a strict set of responsibilities that come with her role, yet not all of them are carried out.

There’s one duty for George, Charlotte and Louis that the Princess of Wales regularly takes on instead - and has for a long time. According to Louenna Hood, who was also Norland-educated, Maria Teresa would typically be required to "organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs".

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She told Hello!, "Organisation is key for making each child have a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit."

Kate famously prioritises school pick-ups and drop-offs, so it seems this requirement is something Maria Teresa doesn’t have to worry about, at least not all the time. The future Queen is said to feel "the pressure to ‘get it right’" with her children and this is why "the school runs and sporting fixtures are important".

Not being the one dropping her kids off at school weighs heavily on Kate’s mind and she revealed back in 2020 that it’s a source of "mum guilt" for her. She said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that earlier that morning George and Charlotte asked her, "Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school?".

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life," the Princess added.

Although it’s not always possible to make it every single day, we know she and William strive to be there to collect and drop-off Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as much as possible. The Princess’s commitment to attending sporting fixtures is just as strong, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fellow parents.

Last year Panthea Parker, star of The Real Housewives of London, told Hello! that she’s seen her "quite a few times" from "afar" as her son’s school plays against Lambrook in rugby and football matches. According to her, Kate "never misses any of her children’s matches" and is "amazing" for being so devoted.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This is inspired by the Princess’s own upbringing, as she’s described Carole and Michael Middleton as “hugely dedicated” to her, Pippa and James and their hobbies.

"I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us," the Princess said. "They came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together."

With this example set by her own parents, it’s no wonder that Kate is determined to step in and take on school-related requirements instead of Maria Teresa. Even so, she plays a key part in the children’s lives and was recognised in the King’s 2026 New Year’s Honours List and will receive the Silver Royal Victorian Medal.