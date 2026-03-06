From Kate to Duchess Sophie and Queen Elizabeth, test your knowledge on these extraordinary royal women
International Women’s Day is almost here and the women in the Royal Family have a pretty inspiring list of achievements and credentials amongst them. From sporting careers, to charitable works and awards, the likes of the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall have done a lot to be proud of.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth secured a place in history as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and her daughter Princess Anne has had some royal firsts too.
Not everyone will be completely clued-up on the lives of these remarkable royal women, but why not put your own knowledge to the test? Will you get 10/10?
