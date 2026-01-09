Kate Middleton is 44 today! Quiz your knowledge of the Princess of Wales
Do you know much about Princess Catherine?
The Princess of Wales is 44 today - as Kate Middleton celebrates her birthday, it's time to see how much you really know about her.
From her family and her education to her relationship with Prince William and her hobbies, do you know your stuff about the royal adored around the world.
Take our Kate quiz and find it - can you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.