Love Kate Winslet as much as we do? Quiz yourself on her life and career
She's a legend in the film world - but how much do you really know about Kate Winslet?
If you're anything like us, you'll agree that Kate Winslet thoroughly deserves her icon status. Thanks to her countless epic film roles and her endless authenticity in the world of Hollywood, we're always interested in what she's got to say and her latest projects.
We saw her nail her directorial debut for the poignant Goodbye June, released in December 2025, in which she starred alongside the formidable Helen Mirren - and The Holiday and Titanic are classics we watch again and again.
Love her as much as we do? Quiz yourself and see how much you really know about Kate, her life and her career. Can you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.