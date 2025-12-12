Is The Holiday your favourite Christmas movie? See how much you remember with our quiz
It's a festive love story we adore - but how much do you remember about the Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz classic?
When it comes to Christmas films, The Holiday is one we cannot miss off of our festive to-watch list - no matter what!
The 2006 rom-com tells the story of two women who risk a home swap over the Christmas period - and find a little more than they had anticipated.
Whether it's Kate Winslet's epic discovery of 'gumption', Jude Law's adorable glasses or Cameron Diaz's rendition of Mr Brightside, there are countless moments that make this movie one of our favourites.
But how much do you remember about The Holiday? Take our quiz and try to get 10/10!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home
