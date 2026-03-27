Beyond Paradise is back! Take our quiz and see how much you really know about the popular Death in Paradise spin-off
Season 4 starts tonight - can you get 10/10 on our quiz?
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The well-meaning and cheerful DI Humphrey Goodman was one of the most popular detectives on Death in Paradise, so the news he was getting his own spin-off in 2022 was met with delight from fans. Set back in the UK and featuring a variety of quirky crimes, each new season of Beyond Paradise gives us more brilliant moments from him, his partner Martha and the team.
After a memorable Christmas special, the BBC drama is returning for a fourth series tonight. Are you confident in your show trivia? Can you score highly on our Beyond Paradise quiz? Take it and find out...
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.Article continues below
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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