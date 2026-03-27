Beyond Paradise is back! Take our quiz and see how much you really know about the popular Death in Paradise spin-off

The well-meaning and cheerful DI Humphrey Goodman was one of the most popular detectives on Death in Paradise, so the news he was getting his own spin-off in 2022 was met with delight from fans. Set back in the UK and featuring a variety of quirky crimes, each new season of Beyond Paradise gives us more brilliant moments from him, his partner Martha and the team.

After a memorable Christmas special, the BBC drama is returning for a fourth series tonight. Are you confident in your show trivia? Can you score highly on our Beyond Paradise quiz? Take it and find out...

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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