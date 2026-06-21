Bridget Jones icon leads new BBC crime drama with 'fresh spin' perfect for fans of The Marlow Murder Club

The BBC have released their first look at their new upcoming crime drama, and it’s set to be a must-watch for fans of cosy crime with a difference, like The Marlow Murder Club or the Death in Paradise universe.

Fronted by Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips, The Hairdresser Mysteries will follow Lily Petal, a hairdresser who swaps city life for a small salon in a country village.

An exciting new addition to the women-fronted crime dramas, the series is described as a "nostalgic crime drama with an upbeat 1970s spirit" where Lily finds herself using the gossip of a hairdresser to get to the bottom of mysteries in the town.

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(Image credit: BBC/Gary Moyes)

An official synopsis for the series reads, 'Everyone tells their hairdresser everything and soon she becomes the hub of her new village's secrets and revelations. Using her own brand of uncannily developed hairdressing intuitive, empathy and understanding, Lily begins to solve the mysteries of the village.'

Joining Sally in the series is Coronation Street actress Charlotte Jordan, who plays Clary Coombs, described as Lily’s bright and analytical assistant, and “the Watson to her Shear-lock Holmes.”

Ben Castle-Gibb (from Netflix’s You) plays PC Adam Watson, an eager young police officer in the local village who falls head-over-heels for salon assistant Clary.

Other guest stars set to appear in the series include Casualty actress Sunetra Sarker, Olivier award winning theatre star Clive Rowe and Doctors star Wendi Peters as Gloria Crudd, a newcomer to the village who “soon finds her old life catching up with her."

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(Image credit: BBC/Khuram Mizra)

In a statement, the CEO of the media company said, "We are delighted to bring The Hairdresser Mysteries to the international stage. The unique world that Jim Cartwright has created - modern but joyfully retro - and Sally Philips' irresistible charm, create a fun drama that is both clever and comforting.

"It is exactly the kind of premium yet accessible series that we are looking to develop, offering buyers a fresh spin on the cosy crime genre that they have been crying out for."

Written by acclaimed scriptwriter Jim Cartwright, who has written films including 1998’s Little Voice and produced by the executive producer of Father Brown, the series is set to premiere in July.