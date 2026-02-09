Can't wait for "Wuthering Heights" to land in cinemas? Quiz yourself on the iconic toxic love story

If you've long been a lover of literary classic Wuthering Heights, we bet you're counting down the days until the highly-anticipated 2026 movie adaptation arrives on the big screen.

"Wuthering Heights", starring Margot Robbie, premieres in cinemas worldwide on Friday, 13th February - and the internet hasn't stopped talking about it ever since the trailer was released at the end of last year.

Before you settle down with your popcorn this weekend, take our Wuthering Heights quiz to see what you know about the novel and the new film.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors