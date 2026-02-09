Can't wait for "Wuthering Heights" to land in cinemas? Quiz yourself on the iconic toxic love story

The new, long-awaited adaptation of the classic novel is coming out on Friday

Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News
Quiz of the Day - Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've long been a lover of literary classic Wuthering Heights, we bet you're counting down the days until the highly-anticipated 2026 movie adaptation arrives on the big screen.

"Wuthering Heights", starring Margot Robbie, premieres in cinemas worldwide on Friday, 13th February - and the internet hasn't stopped talking about it ever since the trailer was released at the end of last year.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.