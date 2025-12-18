As cosy season really hits its stride, tune in to the woman&home TV quiz of 2025
There was so much great TV in 2025, but were you paying attention? Take our quiz to find out
2025 isn't over yet, but the approaching holidays and moments such as the Golden Globes nominations have had us looking back at some of our favourite TV shows, characters and delights of the year.
With Netflix hit Adolescence sweeping up awards all over the world, The Traitors airing both season three and a new celebrity edition in the past 12 months, Strictly dazzling us as always, and The White Lotus filling us with travel envy, there has been no shortage of small screen hits to enjoy in 2025. But if you enjoyed these and more, can you put your telly-watching prowess to the test, and score 10/10 in our 2025 TV hits quiz?
.
⭐ How did you get on? See how your score compared with others' by registering to see the leaderboard.
And if you want more brain teasers, catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
The woman&home Quiz of the Day is our fun, quick quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment – so be sure to tune in again tomorrow!
In the meantime, catch up on all the latest TV, entertainment and celebrity news to make sure you get a high score next time.
