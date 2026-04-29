Take our quiz and see how much you know about Prince William and Kate's love story as they celebrate 15 years of marriage

Astonishing as it sounds, the Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating 15 years of marriage today. The couple have been together for so long and yet in many ways their spectacular wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey seems like a recent event. Over the years Prince William and Kate have marked the occasion with a new picture and we were treated to a particularly special 15th anniversary photo.

It showed the entire Wales family - including their adorable spaniels - lying barefoot on the grass in Cornwall and it broke with tradition in the best way. Their love story is going strong as ever and you can test your knowledge of the couple's romance with our quick quiz. How much do you really know? Will you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.