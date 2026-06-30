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Kate Moss just wore the flattering pair of straight-leg jeans every woman over 40 needs

She's leaving skinny jeans in the Noughties

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kate Moss was always the queen of skinny jeans back in the day, but in more recent years, she's definitely been embracing straight-leg denim, and it's easy to see why.

She was pictured at the Saint Laurent Menswear show in Paris last week, and even in heatwave temperatures, the model stayed loyal to denim. She chose a pair of straight-leg jeans in washed black, which featured a rolled-up hem and a flattering high-waisted fit. Add in a Saint Laurent belt (well, it would be rude not to, right?), a lace trim cami, a cropped jacket and some leg-lengthening strappy heels, and it's an incredibly chic look.

I'd say my own washed black jeans are my most-worn item, so this is a wardrobe update that's well worth investing in. Easy to style, straight-leg denim looks particularly polished, more so than clingy skinny jeans, plus they suit all body shapes, so every woman over 40 should own a pair.

Kate Moss attends Saint Laurent during Day One of Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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