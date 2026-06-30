Kate Moss just wore the flattering pair of straight-leg jeans every woman over 40 needs

Kate Moss was always the queen of skinny jeans back in the day, but in more recent years, she's definitely been embracing straight-leg denim, and it's easy to see why.

She was pictured at the Saint Laurent Menswear show in Paris last week, and even in heatwave temperatures, the model stayed loyal to denim. She chose a pair of straight-leg jeans in washed black, which featured a rolled-up hem and a flattering high-waisted fit. Add in a Saint Laurent belt (well, it would be rude not to, right?), a lace trim cami, a cropped jacket and some leg-lengthening strappy heels, and it's an incredibly chic look.

I'd say my own washed black jeans are my most-worn item, so this is a wardrobe update that's well worth investing in. Easy to style, straight-leg denim looks particularly polished, more so than clingy skinny jeans, plus they suit all body shapes, so every woman over 40 should own a pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop straight-leg jeans

Next Black Column Mom Jeans £32 at Next Available in UK sizes 6 to 22, and in no fewer than four different lengths, these comfort stretch jeans are worth every penny. One reviewer wrote: "Super comfy and very flattering. I don’t often buy jeans online as fit can vary, but these are perfect. They’re a great jean for both casual and slightly more dressed up looks. The denim is lovely and soft too." Gap Black High Waisted Ankle Length Vintage Slim Jeans £30 (was £60) at Gap Gap is brilliant for denim, and these are exactly the right cut and colour to be a wardrobe classic. The brand describes them as "Our new take on the classic Cigarette Jean. It's giving throwback vibes with curve-hugging perfection and it looks good on everyone... More room than our True Skinny but just as comfortable." Hush Agnes Straight Leg Jeans £59 (was £85) at Hush People keep recommending the Agnes jeans from British clothing brand Hush, but now that Kate Moss has worn something similar, I'm even more keen to try them. They're available in regular or tall, and in six different colours. One customer called them: "Universally flattering, smart or casual and the softest jeans ever. Like wearing daytime pyjamas!"

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