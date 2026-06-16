Kate Garraway's flared jeans and check shirt offer  a cool and casual update to summer denim outfits

We're all struggling with styling for the mixed weather conditions right now, but Kate Garraway has made a strong case for revisiting a controversial jean choice. Sharing a post to Instagram, the TV Presenter looked cool and casual in a pair of flared jeans and a checked shirt, and her laidback look felt like the ideal combination for current climes.

Despite flared jeans provoking strong style reactions, the cut is definitely seeing a resurgence as part of the denim trends for 2026. With a vintage air, but a contemporary feel, the kicked out hem and fitted leg is ideal for those looking to balance out shoulders, fuller busts, or to narrow a waistline, as the wider hem helps to play with proportions.

The floor-grazing hem of her jeans shielded her shoes from view, but the star's high-waisted, mid-blue denim choice was ideal for cooler summer days. The style, which elongated Kate's leg, worked really well with her checked shirt, and the whole outfit had a little nod to Western silhouettes, delivering the ideal smart casual outfit for the months ahead.

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) A photo posted by on

Reiss Sakura Patch-Pocket Flared Jeans £158 at Reiss These Reiss jeans come in a variety of denim hues, with each shade looking just as chic as the next thanks to their patch pockets and the pin tuck details running down the front of the leg. Superdry Dark Blue N. Premium Wide Leg Flared Tailored Jeans £39.99 at John Lewis Plaid shirts are wearable year-round, taking on an autumnal feel from September onwards, and then offering a distinctly Western-inspired look from spring. This blue and white iteration is utterly timeless. Nobody's Child Blue High Rise Highbury Flare Jeans £55.30 (was £79) at Nobody's Child Nobody's Child is widely known for its vintage-inspired designs, so of course, they've got a great pair of flared jeans. The front patch pockets lean into that timeless, 70s aesthetic. Lazutom Lazutom Women's Winter Warm Long Sleeves Fleece Lined Plaid Shirt Blouse Navy Grey £12.99 at Amazon Navy and white works so well with indigo denim, and this larger check design can be worn buttoned up, as a shirt, or open over a camisole or a tee for a more jacket-like appeal. M&S Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans £46 at M&S Shoppers can't get enough of these jeans, with one reviewer saying these jeans are 'the best jeans I've ever had.' They added, 'They are comfortable and stretchy but don't lose their shape.' M&S jeans are really having a moment, so get shopping. Mango Size 10 Light Crocus Check Shirt £38 at Cotton Traders Crafted from pure cotton, this casual design with just a hint of pink offers excellent breathability, making it a brilliant choice for warmer weather. Team with jeans or try it with a denim skirt for a more feminine feel.

Flared jeans might not have been a trend people saw coming, with denim trends for 2026 still favouring wide-leg and barrel silhouettes, but we’re seeing more and more celebrities and fashion icons step out in the statement style this year. From Trinny Woodall saying flared jeans are back, to Margot Robbie and Anne Hathaway both being spotted in kicky flares this season, it’s a trend worth investing in.

As an added bonus, when it comes to finding the best jeans for your body type, and the best jeans for women over 60 in particular, flares are one of the most universally flattering cuts you can opt for. Their distinctive and statement-making shape is more than just about wow-factor, it also creates balanced proportions by fitting snugly at the thigh and fanning out below the knee to elongate the leg and complement the natural curve of the hips.

When it comes to styling flared jeans, Kate shows that you can keep it super casual and style up any of the staple, everyday pieces in your summer capsule wardrobe to get an elevated but still laid-back style. A good tip to keep in mind is that, whatever top you choose, make sure it hugs or accentuates the curve of the hips and waist, just as her checked shirt does. It doesn’t have to be overly figure-hugging, just enough so that the shape can be mirrored by the dramatic flare of the jeans for a balanced overall look.