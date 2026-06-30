Jessica Gunning’s navy and white striped co-ord at Wimbledon is a breezy yet elegant choice for outdoor summer occasions
Her co-ord is paired with a bright orange clutch and practical flats for an effortlessly polished courtside look
Actress Jessica Gunning arrived today at Wimbledon in a sophisticated yet comfy navy-and-white trouser co-ord. Not only are we loving her breezy outfit, but the addition of a bright orange clutch and practical footwear has also caught our attention.
Although plenty of the celebrity guests have chosen to wear the best summer dresses to the tournaments, Jessica's easy-but-elegant co-ord is a refreshing alternative. The relaxed silhouette is perfectly suited to a day spent courtside.
Jessica's chic co-ord by Joseph Ribkoff has a timeless navy colour with white striped detailing, adding an appropriately sporty feel. She accessorised the two-piece with a bold orange Loewe clutch, injecting a vibrant pop of colour to her look, and she added Dr Martens' Madaline Mary Janes for a practical finish.
exact match
Jessica's exact polo top features a dark navy hue, playful stripes and a smart white collar. The relaxed shape will ensure all-day comfort.
exact match
These striped wide-leg trousers can be dressed up or down effortlessly. Style with the matching top and your most comfortable sandals for everyday, sporty elegance, or dress up with heeled mules and a statement handbag.
Mini Version
Loewe is home to some of the best designer handbags, and this statement-making style has to be one of them. The slouchy drawstring design feels so luxurious.