Jessica Gunning’s navy and white striped co-ord at Wimbledon is a breezy yet elegant choice for outdoor summer occasions

Actress Jessica Gunning arrived today at Wimbledon in a sophisticated yet comfy navy-and-white trouser co-ord. Not only are we loving her breezy outfit, but the addition of a bright orange clutch and practical footwear has also caught our attention.

Although plenty of the celebrity guests have chosen to wear the best summer dresses to the tournaments, Jessica's easy-but-elegant co-ord is a refreshing alternative. The relaxed silhouette is perfectly suited to a day spent courtside.

Jessica's chic co-ord by Joseph Ribkoff has a timeless navy colour with white striped detailing, adding an appropriately sporty feel. She accessorised the two-piece with a bold orange Loewe clutch, injecting a vibrant pop of colour to her look, and she added Dr Martens' Madaline Mary Janes for a practical finish.