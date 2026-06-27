This linen-blend dress is at the top of my Wimbledon outfits wishlist. Here's how I'd wear it for ultimate courtside style

Wimbledon is officially back, and while the tennis is the main focus of the event, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled on the outfit choices from my favourite A-listers and other stylish spectators while courtside. There is something unique about the fashion at this particular sporting event that manages to feel both feminine and vintage-preppy all at the same time. If you are wondering about what to wear to Wimbledon this year, I think I’ve found the perfect dress.

This Green Striped Dress by Mint Velvet is ideal for a day watching the tennis pros. The bold green and white, striped frock feels particularly tennis-esque, as this colour palette reflects the green of the court and traditional Wimbledon whites. While the mixed-direction lines and pretty ties at the back give the linear piece a fresh and modern spin. On top of that, the fabric is a linen-viscose blend with a cotton lining, so you’ll feel lovely and cool even during a particularly long game in the sun, and the viscose helps to minimise creasing.

The fit and flare shape is universally flattering too – it’s a little more snug around the bust but then sweeps into an A-line skirt that will skim over your silhouette, and will feel relaxed and easy to move around in all day. If sleeveless styles aren’t for you or you’re worried about the weather letting you down, you could always layer it under a loose crochet knit cardigan or a linen blazer.

(Image credit: Mint Velvet)

Shop the Dress

Mint Velvet Green Striped Midi Dress £120 at Mint Velvet As well as playful stripes and joyful colour, this light and breathable design will feel comfortable to wear in the heat. It's available in UK sizes 6-18, and the empire line shape is universally flattering.

How to Wear It

Next Cotton Rich Mesh Tie Front Cardigan £39 at Next This light cotton cardi is an easy extra layer for breezier days and the oversized sailor collar adds a preppiness that is ideal for any Wimbledon wardrobe. River Island Red Strawberry Basket Bag £59 at River Island Strawberries and tennis go hand in hand at this time of year, so this fun fruity bag is the perfect finishing touch for the event. ASOS Humble Plaited Detail Mid Block Heel Sandals £28 at ASOS A lower height heeled sandal will look chic with any outfit and will be much more gentle on your feet than a sky-high stiletto.

Shop More Green and white Striped Dresses