This iconic British brand's charming novelty handbags reigned supreme at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is almost over, and as well as feeling sad that all the tennis action is finishing up, I’m also disappointed that the daily dose of fashion inspiration is coming to an end too. The outfits worn by the A-listers this year have been such a treat to pore over, and I’ve loved seeing some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends on show.

Amongst all the dresses, there have been some seriously chic accessories on display, and there was one brand that seemed to be the celebrity favourite, and that’s Lulu Guinness. A whole host of stars were spotted carrying a novelty bag by the British brand, including Laura Whitmore, who opted for a birdcage piece with her blue suit by The Fold, and Angellica Bell, who added a phonebox design to her Sister Jane frock. Every piece channelled some fun into their outfits and worked beautifully for the event.

Lulu Guinness bags have long been a favourite amongst the style set, and seeing so many on show at the sporting event has made me want one more than ever. From birds nests to little houses, the beautifully designed and sculpted pouches are unlike anything else and bring so much joy to even the simplest of ensembles. I’ve rounded up some exact matches as well as some other favourites below.

Laura Whitmore wearing a suit by The Fold with her Lulu Guinness Birdcage bag. (Image credit: Lulu Guinness)

Shop The Look

A kitsch bag like these will look fabulous right now but the playful design will work just as well for years to come too - the pieces are like little works of art and won't date, so they will make a wise investment.

Dawn O'Porter, Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to choose a favourite, but if I was really pushed I think I’d go for the pink and gold Chartreuse Rose Basket Bag. It will sit particularly well with your best wedding guest dresses to bring some extra romance to a big day or to add a spring-timey twist to a fresh white shirt and denim combination.

Louise Thompson added the Strawberry Punnet bag to her Rixo dress. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The bags are a bold statement but are more wearable than you might expect. When it comes to styling, wear yours with pretty much anything. Add a little castle bag to soften a tailored co-ord or team a birds nest with a pretty floral dress for a boho vibe – each one will give your outfit a fresh and fun twist with minimal effort.