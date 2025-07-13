This iconic British brand's charming novelty handbags reigned supreme at Wimbledon

The most stylish stars added some fun to their courtside looks with a Lulu Guinness bag

five celebrities at wimbledon carrying a lulu guinness bag
(Image credit: Getty Images, Shutterstock)
Matilda Stanley
By
published
in News

Wimbledon is almost over, and as well as feeling sad that all the tennis action is finishing up, I’m also disappointed that the daily dose of fashion inspiration is coming to an end too. The outfits worn by the A-listers this year have been such a treat to pore over, and I’ve loved seeing some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends on show.

Amongst all the dresses, there have been some seriously chic accessories on display, and there was one brand that seemed to be the celebrity favourite, and that’s Lulu Guinness. A whole host of stars were spotted carrying a novelty bag by the British brand, including Laura Whitmore, who opted for a birdcage piece with her blue suit by The Fold, and Angellica Bell, who added a phonebox design to her Sister Jane frock. Every piece channelled some fun into their outfits and worked beautifully for the event.

Lulu Guinness bags have long been a favourite amongst the style set, and seeing so many on show at the sporting event has made me want one more than ever. From birds nests to little houses, the beautifully designed and sculpted pouches are unlike anything else and bring so much joy to even the simplest of ensembles. I’ve rounded up some exact matches as well as some other favourites below.

laura whitmore wearing a blue suit

Laura Whitmore wearing a suit by The Fold with her Lulu Guinness Birdcage bag.

(Image credit: Lulu Guinness)

Shop The Look

Black birdcage collectible clutch, Lulu Guinness Exact Match

Lulu Guinness
Black birdcage collectible clutch

This elegant birdcage bag looked great with Laura's blue blazer and trousers, and will sit equally well with your LBD.

Lulu Guinness, Lulu Calling Phonebox ClutchExact match

Lulu Guinness
Lulu Calling Phonebox Clutch

I love the vintage feel of this one. Wear it with similar tones like Angellica or use it to inject colour into a black and white ensemble,

Lulu Guinness, Bird Nest Bag Exact Match
Lulu Guinness
Bird Nest Bag

How cute is this one? Angela Scanlon is clearly a fan, as she used the little bird nest to finish her striped co-ord while at Centre Court.

Lulu Guinness, Sea Blue No.12 Portobello House

Lulu Guinness
Sea Blue No.12 Portobello House

Dawn O'Porter's green house bag isn't available anymore, but you can recreate the cottage-core accessory with this dainty blue number.

Lulu Guinness , Chartreuse Rose Basket Bag

Lulu Guinness
Chartreuse Rose Basket Bag

You can't go wrong with florals, and this bucket of blooms will add them to just about any outfit in the most cheerful of ways.

Lulu Guinness , Silver Castle Collectible Clutch
Lulu Guinness
Silver Castle Collectible Clutch

Add a touch of fairytale to your date night outfits with this castle design. It'll work well with metallics and faux leather.

A kitsch bag like these will look fabulous right now but the playful design will work just as well for years to come too - the pieces are like little works of art and won't date, so they will make a wise investment.

three celebrities at wimbledon carrying lulu guinness bags

Dawn O'Porter, Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to choose a favourite, but if I was really pushed I think I’d go for the pink and gold Chartreuse Rose Basket Bag. It will sit particularly well with your best wedding guest dresses to bring some extra romance to a big day or to add a spring-timey twist to a fresh white shirt and denim combination.

louise thompson at wimbledon

Louise Thompson added the Strawberry Punnet bag to her Rixo dress.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The bags are a bold statement but are more wearable than you might expect. When it comes to styling, wear yours with pretty much anything. Add a little castle bag to soften a tailored co-ord or team a birds nest with a pretty floral dress for a boho vibe – each one will give your outfit a fresh and fun twist with minimal effort.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.