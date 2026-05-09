From weddings to weekends, a pair of embroidered flats will lift every look and here are some of the very best from just £18
These fancy flats will perk up even the simplest of outfits
Crafty details are all over the high street right now – with beading, stitching and embellishment popping up on everything from blouses to bags, and the artsy aesthetic has quickly made its way to the shoe aisles to give everyday flats a fancy new rework.
Embroidered footwear has a luxe, designer feel to it, so it comes as no surprise that the needlework vibe is fast becoming a firm favourite, and whether you’re looking to tick off key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 or simply want to add some fun to your wardrobe, this pretty take on flat shoes will do the trick.
From patterned trainers to sheer ballet pumps that will team beautifully with the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, there are so many styles to choose from right now, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair you’ll love, and the floral designs will add a chic footnote to everything from a plain shirt dress to your wide-leg jeans.
Shop Embroidered Shoes
Chocolate brown is still a huge spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 and acts as a chic base for the white daisies on this pair.
Part ballet flat, part trainer, the sneakerina is a must-have for this season and this embroidered pair is one of the best.
We love our best white trainers, and this flowery pair takes the everyday staple style to a whole new level.
Embroidered flats really are very versatile and can work for day or night ensembles with ease. There aren't many rules when it comes to styling, as the fancy flats will work with most looks, but the crafty patterns are enough to inject some print and interest into your outfit, so it's best to keep the rest of your look a little plainer to avoid things looking overly busy or risking a clash.
If you're looking to answer what to wear to a wedding, a chic pair of neutral or pastel-hued embroidered ballet flats will look elegant and romantic, appropriate for the day ahead, while for the office, more loafer-inspired designs will feel feminine but with a business edge.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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