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I write about shoes for a living, and the ballet pump-sneaker hybrid is the trainer trend that truly works with everything

From UGG to Puma, this is the sporty yet polished fusion shoe that is fast becoming spring's hottest trainer style

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a model wearing sneakerinas next to three cut out shots
(Image credit: UGG, Vivaia, Anthropologie, Puma)
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If you love the comfort and support of trainers, but prefer something a little smarter, there’s an exciting shoe style for spring that will tick both of your boxes - the sneakerina. As the name suggests, it's a blend of sporty sneaker and a delicate ballerina pump, and is the ultimate practical-meets-pretty footwear for fashion fans who want their flats to work a little bit harder.

While not brand new, this hybrid shoe is particularly popular after being spotted on runways, at Louis Vuitton and Simone Rocha. Quickly filtering down to the high street, it's one of the hottest trainer trends of 2026 and the chicest way to complete your warm-weather ensembles.

So what makes a sneakerina? A low-profile design and slimline shape that mimics an elegant ballet pump, this sporty shoe has minimal detailing. Instead of standard laces, you’ll find silky ribbons or stretchy bands across the top that will channel a little balletcore into your outfit, and it's these details that make it easy to wear for smart or casual moments.

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Athleisure is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and many brands have added sportier elements to their collections. My favourite interpretation of the sneakerina is UGG's stylish suede interpretation that has an almost American football feel that adds a very contemporary and fresh twist to this look.

While these slimline sneakers may seem a little out-there, they are much more wearable than you might expect. They really do tick off two hero looks for this season - both sports-luxe and pretty romance - and they will feel seriously comfy to wear at the same time.

Wear your sneakerinas the same way that you'd wear your usual most comfortable trainers. Simply use yours to complete everything from white leg jeans outfits to a patterned midi dress and you'll be all set.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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