I write about shoes for a living, and the ballet pump-sneaker hybrid is the trainer trend that truly works with everything

If you love the comfort and support of trainers, but prefer something a little smarter, there’s an exciting shoe style for spring that will tick both of your boxes - the sneakerina. As the name suggests, it's a blend of sporty sneaker and a delicate ballerina pump, and is the ultimate practical-meets-pretty footwear for fashion fans who want their flats to work a little bit harder.

While not brand new, this hybrid shoe is particularly popular after being spotted on runways, at Louis Vuitton and Simone Rocha. Quickly filtering down to the high street, it's one of the hottest trainer trends of 2026 and the chicest way to complete your warm-weather ensembles.

So what makes a sneakerina? A low-profile design and slimline shape that mimics an elegant ballet pump, this sporty shoe has minimal detailing. Instead of standard laces, you’ll find silky ribbons or stretchy bands across the top that will channel a little balletcore into your outfit, and it's these details that make it easy to wear for smart or casual moments.

Article continues below

Shop the Look

Athleisure is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and many brands have added sportier elements to their collections. My favourite interpretation of the sneakerina is UGG's stylish suede interpretation that has an almost American football feel that adds a very contemporary and fresh twist to this look.

Editor's pick UGG Women's Quill Ballet Trainer £130 at UGG If you are looking for an UGG boot alternative for the summer months, here is your answer. These sporty flats show off the sneakerina trend perfectly while feeling snuggly-soft to wear thanks to sheepskin lining and a supportive rubber sole.

Vivaia Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina £137 at Vivaia Adding a fancy footnote to your outfit, these come with two different styles of laces, so you can switch up your look to match your clothing. Available in several colourways, they can be machine-washed, making them easy to care for. Fashion editor Rivkie Baum highly recommends them too. Coconuts by Matisse Lace-Up Ballet Trainers £120 at Anthropologie These faux suede kicks come with longer laces that can be wrapped and tied around your ankles to inject some extra ballerina chic into your ensemble. The monochromatic colour palette makes them very easy to style, particularly with classic tailoring to add a more contemporary finish. Puma Speedcat Satin Ballet Flats in Lilac £80 at ASOS These lilac running shoes have a softer spin thanks to the glossy satin fabric and cross-front straps. With a distinctively dressy feel, these are a great option for pairing with smarter dresses, skirts and trousers for a polished shoe that doesn't compromise on comfort. There is a baby pink version available, too.

While these slimline sneakers may seem a little out-there, they are much more wearable than you might expect. They really do tick off two hero looks for this season - both sports-luxe and pretty romance - and they will feel seriously comfy to wear at the same time.

Wear your sneakerinas the same way that you'd wear your usual most comfortable trainers. Simply use yours to complete everything from white leg jeans outfits to a patterned midi dress and you'll be all set.