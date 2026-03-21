I write about shoes for a living, and the ballet pump-sneaker hybrid is the trainer trend that truly works with everything
From UGG to Puma, this is the sporty yet polished fusion shoe that is fast becoming spring's hottest trainer style
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If you love the comfort and support of trainers, but prefer something a little smarter, there’s an exciting shoe style for spring that will tick both of your boxes - the sneakerina. As the name suggests, it's a blend of sporty sneaker and a delicate ballerina pump, and is the ultimate practical-meets-pretty footwear for fashion fans who want their flats to work a little bit harder.
While not brand new, this hybrid shoe is particularly popular after being spotted on runways, at Louis Vuitton and Simone Rocha. Quickly filtering down to the high street, it's one of the hottest trainer trends of 2026 and the chicest way to complete your warm-weather ensembles.
So what makes a sneakerina? A low-profile design and slimline shape that mimics an elegant ballet pump, this sporty shoe has minimal detailing. Instead of standard laces, you’ll find silky ribbons or stretchy bands across the top that will channel a little balletcore into your outfit, and it's these details that make it easy to wear for smart or casual moments.Article continues below
Shop the Look
Athleisure is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and many brands have added sportier elements to their collections. My favourite interpretation of the sneakerina is UGG's stylish suede interpretation that has an almost American football feel that adds a very contemporary and fresh twist to this look.
Editor's pick
If you are looking for an UGG boot alternative for the summer months, here is your answer. These sporty flats show off the sneakerina trend perfectly while feeling snuggly-soft to wear thanks to sheepskin lining and a supportive rubber sole.
Adding a fancy footnote to your outfit, these come with two different styles of laces, so you can switch up your look to match your clothing. Available in several colourways, they can be machine-washed, making them easy to care for. Fashion editor Rivkie Baum highly recommends them too.
These faux suede kicks come with longer laces that can be wrapped and tied around your ankles to inject some extra ballerina chic into your ensemble. The monochromatic colour palette makes them very easy to style, particularly with classic tailoring to add a more contemporary finish.
These lilac running shoes have a softer spin thanks to the glossy satin fabric and cross-front straps. With a distinctively dressy feel, these are a great option for pairing with smarter dresses, skirts and trousers for a polished shoe that doesn't compromise on comfort. There is a baby pink version available, too.
While these slimline sneakers may seem a little out-there, they are much more wearable than you might expect. They really do tick off two hero looks for this season - both sports-luxe and pretty romance - and they will feel seriously comfy to wear at the same time.
Wear your sneakerinas the same way that you'd wear your usual most comfortable trainers. Simply use yours to complete everything from white leg jeans outfits to a patterned midi dress and you'll be all set.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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