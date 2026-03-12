Sophie Raworth’s favourite New Balance running trainers are the ideal blend of comfort and speed - and now on sale

If there’s one person who knows how important your shoe choice is for long-distance running, it’s newsreader Sophie Raworth. The BBC journalist is known for clocking up the miles in marathons, Parkruns and other endurance events. After breaking her ankle in 2024, the 57-year-old seems to be back to full fitness again, and recently completed the Battersea Park Parkrun 5km in 22:14 - her fastest time in two years.

And what running shoes did she have on her feet for this impressive achievement? Sophie was wearing the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 running shoes, which are currently on sale at third-party retailers like Very and AlpineTrek. The shoes come in at least 11 different colourways, including Sophie’s ‘angora’ option, plus green, orange, pink and more. This trainer is so popular with runners thanks to the shoes' sole, made from a blend of PEBA and EVA foam FuelCell materials. These have created a lightweight, but cushioned bottom, delivering maximum energy return.

The shoe’s upper is made from a thin, ultra-light mesh with targeted ventilation zones, giving runners’ feet maximum breathability while still supporting with a good 'locked in' feel.

Sophie has recently shared some of the winter runs she has been on with her friend, Peloton running instructor Susie Chan. The New Balance shoes have been with her on these, too, proving they have the right level of grip for most terrains and weather conditions.

Finally, the shoes have a tongue and a collar with padding to keep your heel in place and comfortable, no matter how far you run.

Sophie took up running when she was in her late 30s and has since gone on to complete all seven World Marathon Majors, as well as numerous ultra-marathons, including the famous 150-mile Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert, which she ran with Susie in 2018.

However, it was a rocky start to marathon running for the broadcaster. At her first attempt at the London marathon in 2011, she collapsed at mile 24. She was revived by St John Ambulance - and still completed the race, finishing in 6 hours and 22 minutes.

Writing in her Runner’s World column in 2023, Sophie said she’s learnt a lot since she started running as a beginner. “​​It’s not just the physical strength I’ve gained, it’s the mental fortitude, too. Running has given me a level of confidence I lacked in my twenties and thirties.”

“Most of all, running has taught me I’m capable of more than I thought,” she wrote. “At 55, my body is stronger than I ever imagined. Rather than winding down in middle age, I’m ramping up, lifting heavy weights and chasing PBs. Quite simply, running makes me happy.”

Last year, Sophie pulled out of the London Marathon to be with her father, who was ill and sadly died four days later. She went on to run the Sydney Marathon later in the year, finishing in just under four hours. That was only a few of the miles she ran in 2025. In an Instagram post from December 31, Sophie revealed that she ran an impressive 1,311.7 miles last year. She has also been sharing videos from her strength training workouts and other exercise endeavours.

Sophie is training for the London Marathon again this year. It takes place on April 26, so let’s wait and see which shoes she chooses to wear for this iconic event. And her new book, a memoir called Running on Air, is to be published just a few days before, on April 23.