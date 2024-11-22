I just bought the best UGG boot alternatives by accident – they're almost identical and less than half the price

Twenty years ago I bought a pair of UGG boots. At the time, at £150, they felt like a real extravagance. But they were one of the best investments I ever made – a winter staple I've worn so many times, it's a wonder they have lasted this long.

But alas, the time had come to replace my vintage beauties. And with the baltic weather and UGG Black Friday deals around the corner, now seemed like a good time to have a look for a new pair. A quick Google search and the short-style boots I was after appeared at a bargain price. Two-minutes later, I was the proud owner of some new UGGs. Or so I thought.

After getting very spend-happy, I went back and actually read the description of the boots I had just bought properly. And it turns out they are actually EMU Australia Stinger Micro Boots – now just £70 at Urban Outfitters. And there wasn't a part of me that thought about cancelling my order.

EMU Stinger Micro Boots £70 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters are running a fantastic offer on these boots right now. Listed as £100, if you use the code 30BRANDS at the checkout, you get a further 30% off the price, taking them down to just £70. Right now there is availability in all sizes, but be quick as they are selling very quickly. UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot £145 at UGG UGG's Classic Ultra Mini boots are flying off the shelves right now, and it's easy to see why. These quality fleece-lined shoes are the epitome of comfort and trust me when I say, if well looked after, they will last decades. A winter staple that you'll reach for time and time again.

Ok, so while I didn't actually mean to buy EMU boots - I bought them genuinely believing they were UGGs they look so similar – they are my fashion find of the year. Despite minor design differences - including the brand name on the bag and the small tab on UGG's Classic Ultra Mini boot – these shoes are strikingly similar. Both made from Australian sheepskin, it's difficult (clearly) to tell the difference at a glance.

EMU Australia's Stinger Micro are water-resistant, although that won't stop me dousing them in this excellent suede protector spray to help look after them. One of the biggest pulls, however, especially now, is the price. While the cost of EMU's footwear is not usually that far off of UGGs, to be able to get the EMU Stinger Micro at £70 - less than half the price off its UGG counterpart, is a deal not to be missed. Hurry though, these are selling very fast.

