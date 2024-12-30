Jennifer Lopez just wore heeled UGGS and we’ve never added to cart so quickly (they're on sale today)

We can't get over how chic Jennifer Lopez's heeled UGG boots are - they take her practical, winter-ready blend of a white puffer coat and knitted beanie to a whole new level.

UGGs are a staple in any winter capsule wardrobe. Whether you're wearing the UGG Tasmans as cosy slippers around the house or you've bought the best UGG boot alternatives to give a cosy-chic flair to your casual everyday outfits, the fleece-lined and oh-so warm footwear is easy to slip on with any look and always keeps feet toasty and warm.

And Jennifer Lopez has just found the chicest pair of UGG boots that we've fallen in love with. Stepping out in skiing hotspot Aspen, she styled a pair of heeled booties from the brand's New Heights range with her black ski trousers, a white puffer coat and an adorable winter-ready knitted beanie for an elevated cosy-chic look that has us desperate to get our hands on some heeled UGGs of our own - and we're all in luck as they're on sale today!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Heeled UGGs

Shop UGGs New Heights range

UGG New Heights Cosy Clogs Was £140, Now £80 at Anthropologie With a similar classic and on-trend look as UGGs popular Tasmans, these New Heights clogs are elevated with a platform heeled sole and fluffy collar for a bold and cosy-chic look. UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Cuffable Boot Was £212.81, Now £106.41 at Nordstrom These boots are a two in one, with their cuffable leg meaning you can wear them as pictured with the leg folded down for a fluffy accent, or unfold it for a knee high look that sees the brown suede run up the calf. UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Bootie Was £147.33, Now £73.67 at Nordstrom With genuine shearling spilling over the top and down the front of these booties, the classic UGG suede gets a cosy update that makes these boots a statement winter piece.

Of course, the classic UGG boot will always hold a place in our hearts, and wardrobes, with the comfortable and versatile classic boots and ultra mini styles pairing effortlessly with jeans, joggers, and leggings on those days where comfort is a priority. But, dare we say, JLo's heeled alternatives are just more elevated, quite literally, and give a more refined and elegant look with their chunky heel, platform sole, and sleek mini silhouette.

As Jennifer's outfit proves, styling the New Heights classic boots is a breeze, with the heeled style going with anything you'd normally style ankle boots with. Her ski trousers and puffer coat blend make a great winter outfit, with both pieces being winter capsule wardrobe staples for when the temperature drops, and adding the smooth suede UGGs to the look brought in a cosy texture as well as a lovely warm-toned brown shade that took her practical outfit to the next level.

You don't have to be on a skiing holiday to enjoy the boots, though, and adding them to a simple look of wide-leg jeans and a cosy knitted jumper is a great option for day-to-day wear. With the heeled silhouette, they'll also work great with mini skirts - just add some patterned tights and you've got a statement look! They're also on hand to elevate your errand-running outfits, with the heel giving a chic flair to leggings and sweater combinations.

What's also great about these UGGs is that, according to many different reviews, they offer far more support than normal, flat UGG boots do. It's a struggle that many people face with UGGs, with the footwear choosing to prioritise comfort over arch or ankle support, but the more structured silhouette of all the styles in their New Heights range has gone a long way in improving this.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Love these boots," one shopper wrote of the New Heights style. "The arch makes a better support to the regular UGGs and they feel really supportive around the ankles!"

Another added, "These UGGs are super comfortable! I can wear them all day when I am on my feet and walking constantly."