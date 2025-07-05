Prince George's surprising animal 'obsession' isn't what we expected

Whether it’s Prince William and Princess Catherine’s dog Orla and the recent news of her puppies or the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lifelong love of horses, the Royal Family has always been known to love animals.

But one of Prince George’s favourite creatures might not be to everyone’s taste, as Prince William once revealed that his oldest son, who is second in the royal line of succession, is "obsessed" with snakes during a visit to Northern Ireland.

While holding a snake at a petting zoo, William told the staff, "George is obsessed with snakes, he’s going to be so upset he missed this."

The news was first shared back in 2021, when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Northern Ireland in one of their first engagements following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the couple mingled with fans and employees at a petting zoo, William was presented with a snake to hold. While some wouldn’t dream of holding the reptile, the Prince of Wales was keen, holding the snake as a laughing Catherine looked on.

During the visit, the Princess of Wales also revealed that animals played a huge part in the family’s lives during the pandemic.

"We’ve had lots of animals during lockdown," Kate reportedly told the handlers, adding "During lockdown, animals are often like therapy."

Known for their good-natured competitiveness, the Princess also stepped up to show off her bravery, being photographed holding a tarantula.

And as it turns out, another one of their children might have been jealous to miss out on this moment.

It would seem George isn’t the only one of the Wales children who has an affinity for unusual animals.

In 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video featuring their three young children speaking with environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough – who helped Prince William launch his Earthshot Prize that same year.

Princess Charlotte – who was five at the time - asked the Planet Earth filmmaker, "I like spiders, do you like spiders too?"

He replied to the young princess's surprising question and revelation by saying, "I love spiders, I'm so glad you like them!"