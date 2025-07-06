Wimbledon has been a parade of colour this year, and Rebel Wilson's bubblegum pink dress is one of my favourite looks so far

The Wimbledon fashion this year has been bright, fun and cheerful, and has covered plenty of spring/summer fashion trends.

A whole host of spectators, from Trinny Woodall to Judy Murray, have sat courtside at SW19 in chic ensembles, and one of my favourites so far has to be Rebel Wilson in bubblegum pink.

The 45-year-old actress was spotted watching a match from the Royal Box earlier this week wearing the beautiful Guinevere dress by Temperley London, a broderie anglaise design that she styled beautifully with a Gucci bag and studded Valentino heels.

The sugary pink tone made a statement while the lace fabric kept it feeling classic, and it’s a winner if you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon in the second week of the tennis tournament.

The star looked gorgeous, and her textured outfit made her stand out from the tennis crowd. Love her look as much as I do? You can shop the very same designer piece as well as some similar styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

A block-coloured piece that has lots of crafty detailing like Rebel's dress will work for all kinds of special occasions and can be matched up with plenty of accessories to give it a different feel each time you wear it. Try shiny silver jewels for a glam take or team it with other soft pastels for a springtime-y vibe, and chunkier shoes will add a bit of an edge to the otherwise pretty style.

Rebel's clearly a fan of head-turning hues, as we recently spotted her in this scarlet jumpsuit, but if you're reading this and asking yourself what colour suits me, our in-depth guide will help.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However you wear your bold dress, I promise it’ll look and feel like a treat each time you pop it on, right now and for years to come.