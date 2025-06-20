Rebel Wilson’s scarlet jumpsuit proves an all-in-one can be just as wow-worthy as a dress
Her look is easy to recreate for wedding season
Looking to update your summer wardrobe but not sure where to start? Start by investing in one of the best jumpsuits, and I promise it will become one of those items that you reach for when choosing an outfit for a wide range of occasions.
A one-piece takes all the hassle out of styling up separates – you have a full look in one go. It saves time and effort, and can be finished with an endless amount of accessories to give it a different spin every time you wear it. It's clear that Rebel Wilson feels the same way, as the actress was spotted out in New York earlier this week wearing the A.L.C Keiran II Jumpsuit in red. It features a V-neck front, wide-leg trousers and a waist-cinching belt tie, plus she paired it with matching shoes to complete the look.
If you’re wondering how to style a jumpsuit, take note from the star and finish yours with simple heels in a similar shade, or you could pep it up with animal print or even a sequin bag. An all-in-one like this doesn’t have to be saved for a fancy occasion either, your best white trainers and a denim jacket will take it to daytime too.
Sadly, Rebel's exact piece has sold out online, but I've rounded up some gorgeous designer doubles below to recreate her look.
Shop Red Jumpsuits
Complete the Look
Take note from Rebel and add a pair of pointed heels to your jumpsuit for an evening-ready feel. This pair of sling-backs will work equally as well with a midi dress or your barrel leg jeans, too.
For a much more relaxed feel, switch out heels for a pair of colour pop sneakers. As well as being one of the most comfortable trainers available, this cheerful pink pair will add a fun colour clash to a red design.
Jumpsuits are super versatile and will work all year round, so if you find a winning one-piece now, you’ll get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of it.
Bold coloured jumpsuits are a fabulous alternative to a dress for a big day, and can feel smart enough for the office when layered under a blazer too – it really is all down to how you style it. With a scarlet design like Rebel’s, you’ll be red-dy for anything!
