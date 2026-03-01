Some think that a white jumpsuit is a tricky item to wear but Mariella Frostrup just proved otherwise with her fresh one piece

I love the look of white jean outfits for spring, but as a stylist who has worked with dozens of women over the years, I also understand that it can feel daunting to wear. A little more bold than traditional blue or black denim, it's often seen as 'unforgiving', and the worries about coffee stains or puddle-muddied hems are valid, but adding more white clothing to your wardrobe is a good idea.

Mariella Frostrup backs me up perfectly in this chic off-white jumpsuit by ME+EM, which she wore to the pre-BAFTA party in London last week. The star looked incredible, and the chic design feels perfect now that the weather is lifting.

Adding just a pair of heels and an understated pearl necklace. The whole look worked, and Mariella proves just how chic a fresh white one-piece can be.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Jumpsuit

ME+EM Leg Elongator Jumpsuit Textured Tweed £395 at ME+EM It's easy to see why Mariella went for this one. The textured tweed fabric gives it a very high-end feel, but the sporty zip-front and fresh white trims add a contemporary twist. It's currently available in sizes 6-16 and will look great in the sunshine with a raffia belt.

Shop the Look

The white tone acts as the ultimate neutral, so you have endless options when it comes to styling. The crisp colour will look extra special with chocolate brown and tan tones for a more polished and grown-up spin, but the hue will also sit well with bright printed accessories and colour-pop heels.

There really are so many options, so investing in a chic and flattering jumpsuit will boost your wardrobe now and for years to come.