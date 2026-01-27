Ranvir Singh's culotte jumpsuit is the all-in-one outfit that takes minutes to style and looks so elegant

After months of putting together layered outfits, many of us are more than ready to embrace spring fashion and flattering jumpsuits are a failsafe I always return to. They’re such an easy option that requires minimal styling to look fabulous - just as Ranvir Singh just showed.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been loving jumpsuits recently and her deep blue culotte-style one is a stunning piece. She wore it on the ITV show earlier in January and it had a v-neckline leading to delicate buttons and short, puffed sleeves.

A waist belt brought extra shaping and the legs were wide and flowy, with practical pockets as demonstrated by Ranvir. She accessorised very simply with a glimmering gold pendant and caramel-toned court shoes.

Shop Similar Jumpsuits

Phase Eight Tabitha Jumpsuit £119 at Phase Eight The Tabitha jumpsuit is new-in at Phase Eight and is perfect for events as well as day-to-day thanks to it's structured design. The collar is neat and smart, and the front is fastened with a zip. Wide-legs and a waist belt finish off this piece. Finery London Crepe Jumpsuit £49 at M&S This Finery London jumpsuit is made from lightweight crepe fabric that drapes beautifully. It's got a regular fit with a v-neckline and button-through bodice. The wide cropped style reminds me of Ranvir's jumpsuit and it also has puffed sleeves. Boden Gwen Slash Neck Jumpsuit £59.60 at Boden Coming in three different lengths, the Gwen jumpsuit is currently on sale and is made from crease-free fabric. The wide-leg shape is so comfortable and it also features a slash neckline and waist belt that can also be removed.

Shop More Jumpsuits

Phase Eight Saffron Jumpsuit £59 (was £149) at Phase Eight The vibrant red shade of this jumpsuit is a big spring/summer fashion colour trend and it's brilliantly bold. There is twist detailing on the bodice to create a bow-esque design and the wide-leg silhouette enhances the tailored shape. Nobody's Child Tie Waist Jumpsuit £120 at Nobody's Child Long-sleeved jumpsuits like this one are a useful option to have in your collection for winter into spring. The mock-horn buttons are a subtle contrast against the versatile deep khaki green hue. Pleats and pockets give it a utility-inspired feel. ME+EM AM-PM Belted Jumpsuit £157.50 (was £225) at ME+EM Currently on sale, this deep purple jumpsuit comes with detachable tie belt in matching velour velvet fabric, though you could also swap this out for your own accessories. It has bulk-free pockets, a collared neckline and voluminous sleeves.

These neutral additions allowed the rich sapphire tone of Ranvir’s jumpsuit to really be the star of the show. It was brighter than navy, which can often feel very wintery, and this worked well with the cropped length. Last summer we saw culotte shorts having a moment and they continued to be popular into winter as people paired them with knee-high boots.

This approach won’t be for everyone, though something like Ranvir Singh’s shorter jumpsuit would also look gorgeous with higher ankle boots coming up to the bottom hem. In spring the milder weather gives you so many more outfit possibilities and the beauty of a jumpsuit is that it’s simple to dress up or down.

The structured silhouette of a jumpsuit, whether cropped like Ranvir’s or full-length, gives them a sophisticated, polished feel even if they’re made from a relaxed fabric like cotton or linen.

You can style them with your best white trainers, a cardigan and raffia accessories to make a jumpsuit more low-key, or else add heels and a clutch to be event-ready.

Unlike trousers or skirts which require some thought about what to pair them with, a jumpsuit is an all-in-one outfit and is a more contemporary, cool option compared to dresses. Going for a design with a fitted bodice and flowy trousers like the Good Morning Britain host’s is a clever choice, as they accentuate your waist without being overly tailored or restricting day-to-day.

This style is naturally comfy and whilst Ranvir went for a plain blue design, there are always so many patterned jumpsuits being sold in spring/summer.

Personally, I think a block colour that fits in with your existing wardrobe staples is more versatile and gives you freedom to have fun with more affordable accessories.

Just a few days earlier, Ranvir Singh presented Good Morning Britain wearing a chocolate brown Ro & Zo jumpsuit with a similar short-sleeved, wide-leg silhouette. This time she had on snake-print heels for a touch of contrast and they worked so well without dominating the outfit.

She also chose these shoes to go with her deep purple long-sleeved Phase Eight jumpsuit in early January. Incorporating patterned shoes or handbags into an outfit is less daunting than going for a full-on printed look and adds extra dimension too.