A jumpsuit is a complete outfit with minimal styling and Sara Davies’ contrast stitch piece is one of the best of the season

Every capsule wardrobe should include a jumpsuit. Not only are they comfy and easy to wear, but a one-piece is a full outfit without the need for styling or any need to worry about tucking in tops or re-adjusting waistbands - you can pop one on and voila, you are all set for the day.

I already own a couple and wear them regularly, but after seeing businesswoman Sara Davies in her chic ME+EM design, I’m suddenly tempted to invest in another one-piece wonder. The star of 'Dragons' Den' was a guest on 'This Morning' last week and wore a stylish navy jumpsuit, which featured contrast stitching along the edges, which added a high-fashion spin that I really loved.

The simple needlework detail added some oomph to the wide leg piece, but without feeling too much, and the deep blue hue can easily be styled up or down with a variety of accessories for different plans. The jumpsuit is still available, but there are only a couple of sizes left, so if you like it as much as I do, don’t hang around. Alternatively, browse from the similar stitched-trim buys below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

Exact Match ME+EM Stitch Jumpsuit + Belt £206 (was £295) at ME+EM The combination of well-placed contrast seams and a flowy, wide leg shape will flatter your silhouette. Wear it with knee-high boots like Sara or add trainers for a relaxed spin. When it comes to shoes to wear with navy, try coordinating navy, neutral black or tan.

Shop More Jumpsuits

&Other Stories Short-Sleeve Utility Jumpsuit £67 (was £145) at &Other Stories This one has a very similar feel to the star's outfit and it's currently on sale. The belted waist will pull in your middle to accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames. Whistles Della Utility Contrast Stitch Jumpsuit £109 at John Lewis If you prefer brighter colours, go for this khaki green number. Try adding a leopard print belt to inject a hint of pattern that complements the on-trend green hue. Karen Millen Tall Premium Linen Topstitch Woven Jumpsuit £70 (was £199) at Karen Millen Layer this one over a striped long-sleeved t-shirt or a roll neck now and then, when the weather warms, wear it as it is with chunky sandals and oversized sunglasses.

The best jumpsuits are great to have in your fashion arsenal, as they can be styled differently each time you wear them to suit a variety of plans and to switch between seasons. I guarantee you'll get an endless amount of wear out of yours - it's just down to savvy styling.

Keep things simple with sporty flats or sandals for a busy weekend, add a tailored jacket and black court shoes for the office or finish with silver strap shoes and a clutch bag as a chic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses. However you wear it, you'll look and feel great now and for years to come.