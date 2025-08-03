Struggling with what shoes to wear with navy? As a fashion editor this is the sort of styling problem I solve for women everyday

When it comes to shoes to wear with navy outfits, I have seen many a sartorial meltdown happen, but as a stylist with over 20 years of experience, I promise you, nailing this colourway will revolutionise your wardrobe and open up more fashion opportunities.

A wonderful replacement for black, navy ensembles are just as chic, neutral, and elegant, and when it comes to questioning what colour suits me, navy is far more forgiving on all skin tones. A colour that works just as well in the summer as it does in the winter, the gentler tone pairs well with other neutrals such as beige, khaki, cream, white and grey, but it also helps to ground pastel outfits, teaming with trending butter yellow and lavender for an elevated twist.

But the real sticking point for many people is what shoes to wear with navy clothing. Whether you're stuck styling footwear with a navy suit or dress, your shoe options are actually pretty endless, and there are a host of colourways that will complete your look easily to help you put your best foot forward.

Shoes to wear with navy

When it comes to shoes to wear with navy, it's all about tone and coordinating colours. This does mean that in order to make navy outfits work successfully, you may have to invest in a new pair of shoes or two. Still, these additions will work across your wardrobe and be equally timeless, meaning they can work as part of your shoe capsule wardrobe with other outfits.

Of course, you can wear navy shoes with navy, but this colourway is pretty hard to find, so understanding the alternatives is key. As a stylist, my advice is to generally keep your shoe choice pretty neutral, and stick to colours that have already been identified as working well with navy, this includes: tan, grey, cream, beige, white, silver and gold.

This doesn't exclude other colours from working with navy, but the above seven hues, if you're nervous, are guaranteed winners, no matter the silhouette they're paired with. But as with black, navy can take bursts of strong colour, working well with red (think nautical and Parisian styling), pops of orange, or even soft pastel shades for a gentler execution. Perhaps the most controversial pairing is navy and black, but in the right circumstances, this colour combo doesn't just work, it can be extremely chic and expensive-looking.

shoes to wear with a navy suit

The first thing to consider here is that the shoes you pair with your navy suit will be close enough to touch the trouser hem of your outfit, so colour-wise they need to gel well together. For a slightly more directional feel, I would recommend a pair of tan or cognac shoes with your navy suit.

These can take the form of loafers, ankle boots or heels, depending on the occasion you're dressing for. The cognac or tan hue is a neutral but warm pairing with the navy and feels directional, without making too much of a statement. Of course, this soft brown colourway will also work with jeans, as well as other neutral items, including black in your wardrobe, making them a great investment.

shoes to wear with a navy dress

When it comes to shoes to wear with navy dresses, the world is your oyster, particularly if we're talking about a midi or shorter length silhouette. There is no colour truly off limits here, especially if a little bit of leg will be on show to help to create distance between the dress and your shoes.

In terms of shoe silhouettes to choose, it does depend on your dress; however, classic styles such as courts, strappy heels, flat sandals or ballet pumps are all appropriate, easy choices.

For a more muted finish, pair your navy dress with neutral shoes such as tan, cream, grey or pastels. This is a great option if you want something smart but quiet. However, if you're looking to make an impact, pops of red or bright pink work beautifully with navy, too.

shoes to wear with navy shorts

As with dresses, when it comes to navy shorts, almost any colour of footwear works, as the expanse of skin between the hem of the shorts and your shoes gives enough distance for you to have some fun with your colour choice.

Think more about the type of footwear styles that work well with shorts, and how best to style your shorts for maximum leg lengthening abilities.

This includes heeled court shoes with low-cut fronts, exposing as much of the foot as possible, comfortable trainers, flat or heeled sandals and even summer-loving espadrilles.

When it comes to colours, for the most elegant and tonal approach, stick to a neutral colour palette, but if you want to make a statement, opt for any pop of colour that works well with navy, including red, pink or lime.

shoes to wear with a navy skirt

Styling navy skirts couldn't be easier. To start with, think about the hem length of your skirt. For maxi skirts, lean into the season and opt for a pair of neutral sandals that won't draw too much attention as they poke out from under the hem of your skirt.

For shorter skirts, including midi length hems, you have more flexibility both in terms of colourways and shoe styles. Thanks to the distance between the navy skirt and your feet, you can pretty much wear most coloured shoes with your navy skirt. Neutral hues will deliver the most elegance and formality, while brighter iterations will add boldness to your outfit.

You can also add a pair of knee, ankle or calf-length boots to skirt ensembles, taking your navy skirt into the autumn, right through to spring. For this look, we do recommend more neutral palettes of white or tan for maximum sophistication and keeping your top half similarly muted. Want a directional finish to your look? Try black boots, particularly patent iterations for a runway-worthy finish.

What is the best colour shoe to wear with navy

Navy is a neutral colourway, which means it pairs well with other timeless hues. Some of the best colours to wear with navy include: white, cream, grey, khaki, tan and brown. In some circumstances, black, when styled purposefully, can also look very 'quiet luxury', but it is a combination that many shy away from, as an outdated style rule that two colours clash. This is not the case, but you may want to add a couple of pieces of black to your outfit so that your shoes feel purposeful with your navy outfit.

Metallic tones of silver and gold also work well with navy and add a touch of sparkle if you're looking to give a navy outfit a more evening wear feel.

Like black, navy is a very dark shade and can take a good dose of colour with it. My personal favourites include fuchsia pink for added brightness and red, which offers a French-inspired feel.

What metallic shoe goes best with navy

Gold and silver both work well with navy, but I would avoid rose gold as it can be quite jarring against the blue hue. Although navy is a neutral, it's still quite a strong colour, so bold gold, in the form of jewellery or shoes, will feel quite punchy. For a more gentle finish, a silver tone feels more gentle and relaxed.

Can I wear black shoes with navy clothes?

Absolutely. Black shoes with navy is a combination not to shy away from, this is one outdated fashion rule that is made to be broken. When it comes to shoes to wear with navy, black shoes can look both direction and expensive. The most important thing is to think about the style of the shoe and the silhouette of the clothing. If the shape of the shoe regularly works with that item of clothing, for example, knee-high boots and skirts, then you can wear black boots with a navy skirt.

If you're still worried about your look feeling disjointed, try to bring black in elsewhere within your navy outfit. For example, pair a navy dress with a black jacket and black shoes, this essentially then borders the navy and will make your look feel purposeful and put together.