How to build a shoe capsule wardrobe according to a fashion editor this is all the footwear you need
Building a shoe capsule wardrobe will help to ensure that you always put your best (and most stylish foot forward). A collection of basics, the idea of a shoe capsule wardrobe is to invest in solid basics that can be used with multiple outfits throughout the year. Ensuring those sartorial meltdowns are a thing of the past.
Learning to build a shoe capsule wardrobe might feel like a weighty and expensive task, but in the long run, having an edit of shoes that will work with the rest of your capsule wardrobe will mean you always have just the right piece of footwear to complete a look.
Comprised of wardrobe essentials, a shoe capsule wardrobe doesn't really take into account the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, and is focused on pieces that will transcend the season and in neutral colours, never go out of fashion. That doesn't mean you shouldn't add trending styles to your collection either, and if you want to splash out on a brightly coloured design from the latest boot trends, then step right ahead. Just make sure you have the foundation pieces of your wardrobe in check too, as these will help to hang outfits together regardless of the styles of the days.
How to build a shoe capsule wardrobe
When it comes to building a shoe capsule wardrobe, as with the rest of your closet organisation, it's about getting those building blocks or foundation pieces in first. Generally speaking these will always be in neutral colourways, as it creates the most versatile footwear options that will go with everything.
While our shoe capsule wardrobe guide is pretty comprehensive, you may not want to purchase everything in this list, and as there is no set amount of shoes that need to be in your shoe capsule wardrobe, treat this merely as a set of guidelines and suggestions. In essence, you're looking to have something from every style group, so that whether you're after a smart casual outfit, or need to look dressed up to the nines, there is always a trusty pair of shoes you know you can reach for.
Shoe capsule wardrobe ideas from a fashion editor
RRP: £85 | The best white trainers are a must in a shoe capsule wardrobe. One of the most classic cuts of casual trainer, while they give a nod to sportier styles, they are definitely made for everyday wear and look cool teamed with just about anything. Some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, team them with a tuxedo or a tailored suit to give a polished look a laid back feel.
RRP: £130 | Creating sleek running trainers, we love this new style from sports brand On. A durable trainer crafted for everyday and sports use, you may want to look into specific trainers for particular sports if you're very active. This black trainer also features recycled materials for sustainability.
RRP: £29.99 | The best ballet pumps are back as a key autumn/winter fashion trend for 2023, but this classic, easy to wear style is unlikely to go anywhere. A dressy flat, this feminine style is not just great with tailored trousers and A-line dresses, but their small footprint means they're ideal for slipping into handbags too.
RRP: £75 | The best loafers for women are a great option for shoes that will sit perfectly in a work capsule wardrobe too. This androgynous silhouette in a neutral leather will lean into the polished look of any office ensembles. Particularly good for pairing with trousers of all shapes, you can style loafers with dresses too.
RRP: £225 | The best knee high boots are an autumn capsule wardrobe essential and a shoe that carries through to winter and even spring, making them an excellent investment. This simple pair of riding boots taps into this year's trends but equally are as timeless as you get, so you can keep these for years.
RRP: £225 | Sticking to neutral colourways will ensure that your boots will remain both relevant and versatile for years to come. A pair of black knee highs are essential, but a tan or other neutral coloured pair will help to lift darker coloured looks such as the best autumn dresses in black. Go for heeled or flat designs.
RRP: £175 | The best Chelsea boots offer a more practical and casual twist to your shoe capsule wardrobe and are a solid choice of boot. Not as polished or sleek as a knee high design, for many they can feel more accessible as you don't need to worry about calf fits. We love the stretchy side panels for ease.
RRP: £139 | The Gorpcore trend, which encompassed practical, hardwearing styles such as hiking boots was particularly popular last year and shows no signs of slowing down. A great new-in autumn boot style, these are great for wet weather thanks to the practical, thicker sole and sturdy lace up design.
RRP: £60 | If you've got your waterproof jacket, don't forget you might want some wet-weather wellies. This stripey pair have a fun nautical twist that will work well with everything from dresses to the best jeans. The side tabs allow you to alter the fit for your calves, while the sturdy design keeps you cosy and dry.
RRP: £249 | The Floret is the Princess of Wales' LK Bennett court shoe of choice and she has been spotted in this silhouette in different colourways on numerous occasions. This classic shape will work for your 9-5 but also team effortlessly with the best cocktail dresses or wedding guest attire. Opt for neutrals as a base.
RRP: £34 | A pair of metallic sandals pretty much are seasonless and although they're easiest to wear in the summer and late spring months, if you're brave enough to get your toes out, you can wear them for the festive period too, giving excellent cost per wear. A chunkier heel is ideal for all day wear.
RRP: £180 | Aside from a dressy pair of sandals (like the silver pair before), make sure you have a practical pair of everyday sandals in your shoe capsule wardrobe. Birkenstocks are known for its comfy sandals and the classic two buckle design in leather makes any holiday or summer outfit look a little sleeker.
What footwear should be in a shoe capsule wardrobe
There is no set number of footwear items that belong in your shoe capsule wardrobe and we haven't included things like the best slippers in our tally, focusing on outdoor designs instead. Our guide to how to build a shoe capsule wardrobe looks at core silhouettes that may be suitable for your wardrobe, but a lot of this will also depend on the types of outfits you wear. We have tried to opt for the most universal shoe styles that will work just as well with dresses as they will with jeans, with an emphasis on neutral colours and timeless shapes.
When it comes to in-season choices, or more statement designs, while these don't sit in your shoe capsule wardrobe per se, as these are more seasonal styles, they still have a home in your closet and are a great way of dragging your existing wardrobe into the new season.
To keep your shoes looking in top condition for as long as possible, don't forget to take care of them. That covers everything from learning how to clean white shoes, to keep those trainers looking box fresh, and investing some of the best shoe organizers so that your shoes have a home and won't get squashed or knocked around.
- White trainers/casual trainers: A pair of casual trainers is a must in a shoe capsule wardrobe and this versatile cut will work in your spring capsule wardrobe and all the way through summer and autumn too. Hard to maintain if you opt for a white pair, although the most easy to style, make sure you clean them regularly otherwise you will find these need to be replaced fairly frequently to keep the look on the smarter side. While there is no specific silhouette, we find a low cut pair go with everything from dresses to trousers, where as a high-top design can be a little harder to style.
- Sports trainers: Even if you're not a regular gym bunny, having a pair of the best trainers for sporting activities is important to have in your arsenal. Ideal for long walks as well as more organised forms of exercise.
- Flat slip on shoes: A smart, slip on, flat shoe are some of the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but also team up with dresses and more slim fit silhouettes too. Ideal if you find you need a polished look but are always on the go, they tend to be easier for 9 to past 5 wear without aching feet. Ballet pumps are in style right now, but are also a great pair of shoes for keeping in your handbag or under your desk when your feet need a break.
- Knee high boots: A couple of pairs of knee high boots are a sartorial win. Opt for classic shades of black or tan for maximum wear opportunities. We're not being specific with the exact cut as you could opt for a smart and timeless riding boot, or even the best cowboy boots will work in this category - although they undoubtedly have a more relaxed feel.
- Chelsea or ankle boots: But sometimes knee high boots and just the wrong hem length, or a pair or jeans that won't tuck in can fight for attention, which means having a shorter boot style, such as a Chelsea boot, ankle boot or just shy of calf length design can help solve any 'what to wear' moments.
- Lace up or stompy boots: As with Chelsea boots, this style often cuts lower down the leg, making them easier to wear with longer skirts or wide trouser hems - although they look great with jeans tucked in. With a bit of a hiking twist, these are also often practical on cold, wet or slippery days - just make sure they have a good grip tred and sole.
- Wellington/wet weather boots: For those rainy day outfit ideas, make sure you have a pair of emergency footwear sorted, because no one wants wet feet.
- Court shoes: You may wish to stock up on a couple of neutral colourways in a comfortable, heeled court, because this shoe shape can do pretty much anything. Great for your 9-5, they'll also work for date nights, weekends out or even wedding guest outfit ideas.
- Evening shoes: A classic pair of evening shoes - preferably in a neutral or a metallic will never go amiss. While you might buy or rent a new dress for a big event, having a pair of comfortable party shoes that you have worn before will ensure you can enjoy yourself fully.
- Sandals: In this category you are likely to want both a day pair and an evening pair. Both can be flat, but it's more about accompanying those alfresco dinners with something a little more special as part of a travel capsule wardrobe. For day sandals, make sure they're comfortable enough to go sight seeing or head into town in.
How to curate a shoe capsule wardrobe
If you're looking at how to curate a shoe capsule wardrobe, the easiest place to start is by getting every, single, pair of shoes out of your wardrobe, pair them and line them up so you can see what you have.
As with organising a wardrobe, go through each pair and make sure you still want them, if you don't and they are in a good condition, donate or sell them.
If you do want to keep a pair, if they are in need of repair or a clean, make sure this takes place before stowing them away again.
Run through our guide of what belongs in a shoe capsule wardrobe and make sure you have your basic styles covered. If not, create a list to shop from so that you make assertive and necessary purchases.
Store the shoes for keeping away somewhere appropriate. Once this is done, any extra, trending styles you want to add for seasonality can be approached.
How many shoes should be in your shoe capsule wardrobe?
There is no set number of shoes for a shoe capsule wardrobe, however we would recommend selecting at least on pair from each category/or type to ensure a shoe selection that will work with anything. This would mean that you want at least 5 pairs of shoes in a shoe capsule wardrobe, these would include.
- Boots
- Trainers
- Heels
- Sandals
- Smart flats
Opt for these in neutral colourways, such as black, brown or white (for the trainers) as this means that they will go with pretty much anything all through the year. The same list applies to those looking to compile a minimalist capsule wardrobe/minimalist shoe capsule wardrobe.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
