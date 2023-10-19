How to build a shoe capsule wardrobe according to a fashion editor this is all the footwear you need

Building a shoe capsule wardrobe will help to ensure that you always put your best (and most stylish foot forward). A collection of basics, the idea of a shoe capsule wardrobe is to invest in solid basics that can be used with multiple outfits throughout the year. Ensuring those sartorial meltdowns are a thing of the past.

Learning to build a shoe capsule wardrobe might feel like a weighty and expensive task, but in the long run, having an edit of shoes that will work with the rest of your capsule wardrobe will mean you always have just the right piece of footwear to complete a look.

Comprised of wardrobe essentials, a shoe capsule wardrobe doesn't really take into account the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, and is focused on pieces that will transcend the season and in neutral colours, never go out of fashion. That doesn't mean you shouldn't add trending styles to your collection either, and if you want to splash out on a brightly coloured design from the latest boot trends, then step right ahead. Just make sure you have the foundation pieces of your wardrobe in check too, as these will help to hang outfits together regardless of the styles of the days.

How to build a shoe capsule wardrobe

When it comes to building a shoe capsule wardrobe, as with the rest of your closet organisation, it's about getting those building blocks or foundation pieces in first. Generally speaking these will always be in neutral colourways, as it creates the most versatile footwear options that will go with everything.

While our shoe capsule wardrobe guide is pretty comprehensive, you may not want to purchase everything in this list, and as there is no set amount of shoes that need to be in your shoe capsule wardrobe, treat this merely as a set of guidelines and suggestions. In essence, you're looking to have something from every style group, so that whether you're after a smart casual outfit, or need to look dressed up to the nines, there is always a trusty pair of shoes you know you can reach for.

Shoe capsule wardrobe ideas from a fashion editor

There is no set number of footwear items that belong in your shoe capsule wardrobe and we haven't included things like the best slippers in our tally, focusing on outdoor designs instead. Our guide to how to build a shoe capsule wardrobe looks at core silhouettes that may be suitable for your wardrobe, but a lot of this will also depend on the types of outfits you wear. We have tried to opt for the most universal shoe styles that will work just as well with dresses as they will with jeans, with an emphasis on neutral colours and timeless shapes.

When it comes to in-season choices, or more statement designs, while these don't sit in your shoe capsule wardrobe per se, as these are more seasonal styles, they still have a home in your closet and are a great way of dragging your existing wardrobe into the new season.

To keep your shoes looking in top condition for as long as possible, don't forget to take care of them. That covers everything from learning how to clean white shoes, to keep those trainers looking box fresh, and investing some of the best shoe organizers so that your shoes have a home and won't get squashed or knocked around.

White trainers/casual trainers: A pair of casual trainers is a must in a shoe capsule wardrobe and this versatile cut will work in your spring capsule wardrobe and all the way through summer and autumn too. Hard to maintain if you opt for a white pair, although the most easy to style, make sure you clean them regularly otherwise you will find these need to be replaced fairly frequently to keep the look on the smarter side. While there is no specific silhouette, we find a low cut pair go with everything from dresses to trousers, where as a high-top design can be a little harder to style.

A pair of casual trainers is a must in a shoe capsule wardrobe and this versatile cut will work in your spring capsule wardrobe and all the way through summer and autumn too. Hard to maintain if you opt for a white pair, although the most easy to style, make sure you clean them regularly otherwise you will find these need to be replaced fairly frequently to keep the look on the smarter side. While there is no specific silhouette, we find a low cut pair go with everything from dresses to trousers, where as a high-top design can be a little harder to style. Sports trainers: Even if you're not a regular gym bunny, having a pair of the best trainers for sporting activities is important to have in your arsenal. Ideal for long walks as well as more organised forms of exercise.

Even if you're not a regular gym bunny, having a pair of the best trainers for sporting activities is important to have in your arsenal. Ideal for long walks as well as more organised forms of exercise. Flat slip on shoes: A smart, slip on, flat shoe are some of the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but also team up with dresses and more slim fit silhouettes too. Ideal if you find you need a polished look but are always on the go, they tend to be easier for 9 to past 5 wear without aching feet. Ballet pumps are in style right now, but are also a great pair of shoes for keeping in your handbag or under your desk when your feet need a break.

A smart, slip on, flat shoe are some of the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but also team up with dresses and more slim fit silhouettes too. Ideal if you find you need a polished look but are always on the go, they tend to be easier for 9 to past 5 wear without aching feet. Ballet pumps are in style right now, but are also a great pair of shoes for keeping in your handbag or under your desk when your feet need a break. Knee high boots: A couple of pairs of knee high boots are a sartorial win. Opt for classic shades of black or tan for maximum wear opportunities. We're not being specific with the exact cut as you could opt for a smart and timeless riding boot, or even the best cowboy boots will work in this category - although they undoubtedly have a more relaxed feel.

A couple of pairs of knee high boots are a sartorial win. Opt for classic shades of black or tan for maximum wear opportunities. We're not being specific with the exact cut as you could opt for a smart and timeless riding boot, or even the best cowboy boots will work in this category - although they undoubtedly have a more relaxed feel. Chelsea or ankle boots: But sometimes knee high boots and just the wrong hem length, or a pair or jeans that won't tuck in can fight for attention, which means having a shorter boot style, such as a Chelsea boot, ankle boot or just shy of calf length design can help solve any 'what to wear' moments.

But sometimes knee high boots and just the wrong hem length, or a pair or jeans that won't tuck in can fight for attention, which means having a shorter boot style, such as a Chelsea boot, ankle boot or just shy of calf length design can help solve any 'what to wear' moments. Lace up or stompy boots: As with Chelsea boots, this style often cuts lower down the leg, making them easier to wear with longer skirts or wide trouser hems - although they look great with jeans tucked in. With a bit of a hiking twist, these are also often practical on cold, wet or slippery days - just make sure they have a good grip tred and sole.

As with Chelsea boots, this style often cuts lower down the leg, making them easier to wear with longer skirts or wide trouser hems - although they look great with jeans tucked in. With a bit of a hiking twist, these are also often practical on cold, wet or slippery days - just make sure they have a good grip tred and sole. Wellington/wet weather boots: For those rainy day outfit ideas, make sure you have a pair of emergency footwear sorted, because no one wants wet feet.

For those rainy day outfit ideas, make sure you have a pair of emergency footwear sorted, because no one wants wet feet. Court shoes: You may wish to stock up on a couple of neutral colourways in a comfortable, heeled court, because this shoe shape can do pretty much anything. Great for your 9-5, they'll also work for date nights, weekends out or even wedding guest outfit ideas.

You may wish to stock up on a couple of neutral colourways in a comfortable, heeled court, because this shoe shape can do pretty much anything. Great for your 9-5, they'll also work for date nights, weekends out or even wedding guest outfit ideas. Evening shoes: A classic pair of evening shoes - preferably in a neutral or a metallic will never go amiss. While you might buy or rent a new dress for a big event, having a pair of comfortable party shoes that you have worn before will ensure you can enjoy yourself fully.

A classic pair of evening shoes - preferably in a neutral or a metallic will never go amiss. While you might buy or rent a new dress for a big event, having a pair of comfortable party shoes that you have worn before will ensure you can enjoy yourself fully. Sandals: In this category you are likely to want both a day pair and an evening pair. Both can be flat, but it's more about accompanying those alfresco dinners with something a little more special as part of a travel capsule wardrobe. For day sandals, make sure they're comfortable enough to go sight seeing or head into town in.

How to curate a shoe capsule wardrobe

If you're looking at how to curate a shoe capsule wardrobe, the easiest place to start is by getting every, single, pair of shoes out of your wardrobe, pair them and line them up so you can see what you have.

As with organising a wardrobe, go through each pair and make sure you still want them, if you don't and they are in a good condition, donate or sell them.

If you do want to keep a pair, if they are in need of repair or a clean, make sure this takes place before stowing them away again.

Run through our guide of what belongs in a shoe capsule wardrobe and make sure you have your basic styles covered. If not, create a list to shop from so that you make assertive and necessary purchases.

Store the shoes for keeping away somewhere appropriate. Once this is done, any extra, trending styles you want to add for seasonality can be approached.

How many shoes should be in your shoe capsule wardrobe?

There is no set number of shoes for a shoe capsule wardrobe, however we would recommend selecting at least on pair from each category/or type to ensure a shoe selection that will work with anything. This would mean that you want at least 5 pairs of shoes in a shoe capsule wardrobe, these would include.

Boots

Trainers

Heels

Sandals

Smart flats

Opt for these in neutral colourways, such as black, brown or white (for the trainers) as this means that they will go with pretty much anything all through the year. The same list applies to those looking to compile a minimalist capsule wardrobe/minimalist shoe capsule wardrobe.