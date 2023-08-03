In need of some rainy day outfit ideas? As a stylist, this is how I tackle wet weather days

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brighten up soggy weather, with an arsenal of rainy day outfit ideas to instantly improve your mood when a downpour is on the horizon. Aside from keeping cheer levels high, a strong selection of weather battling looks means you can get on with your day without being soaked through to the bone. Making these a must in a wardrobe, regardless of season.

Rainy day outfit ideas aren't limited to the winter months, and if you're faced with changeable weather in all season's you're likely to have already invested in the best waterproof jackets. But learning how to style them for maximum effect will turn a wet weather frown upside down. Having wet weather-ready looks in your capsule wardrobe will help you battle the elements.

When putting together rainy day outfits, consider proportions of all the different hem lengths of your look. Longer rain coats, such as the best trench coats are ideal for pairing with dresses or trousers, and you'll want the hemline of your dress to sit just above or inline with the hem of your coat. Alternatively, a cropped waterproof jacket, that sits at the waist or on the hipbone will also work with longer skirt and dress lengths. As raincoats tend to be slightly oversized by nature, try to keep the rest of your look more contoured, opting for straight leg over wide leg trousers.Most importantly, consider footwear and choose shoes that are up to tackling puddles and wet conditions to avoid soggy feet.

5 rainy day outfit ideas to brighten your mood

Rainy day outfit ideas are for many needed all year round, transferring from summer capsule wardrobes into autumn and spring. Opting for neutral colourways will generally give your outfit more longevity and tap effortlessly into the Stealth Wealth trend that is particularly popular at the moment. However, pop of colour will certainly add a much needed dose of dopamine dressing to gloomy weather, so don't be afraid to add any of this season's fashion colour trends into the mix.