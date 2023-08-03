In need of some rainy day outfit ideas? As a stylist, this is how I tackle wet weather days
Rainy day outfit ideas, so you can look stylish whatever the weather
Brighten up soggy weather, with an arsenal of rainy day outfit ideas to instantly improve your mood when a downpour is on the horizon. Aside from keeping cheer levels high, a strong selection of weather battling looks means you can get on with your day without being soaked through to the bone. Making these a must in a wardrobe, regardless of season.
Rainy day outfit ideas aren't limited to the winter months, and if you're faced with changeable weather in all season's you're likely to have already invested in the best waterproof jackets. But learning how to style them for maximum effect will turn a wet weather frown upside down. Having wet weather-ready looks in your capsule wardrobe will help you battle the elements.
When putting together rainy day outfits, consider proportions of all the different hem lengths of your look. Longer rain coats, such as the best trench coats are ideal for pairing with dresses or trousers, and you'll want the hemline of your dress to sit just above or inline with the hem of your coat. Alternatively, a cropped waterproof jacket, that sits at the waist or on the hipbone will also work with longer skirt and dress lengths. As raincoats tend to be slightly oversized by nature, try to keep the rest of your look more contoured, opting for straight leg over wide leg trousers.Most importantly, consider footwear and choose shoes that are up to tackling puddles and wet conditions to avoid soggy feet.
5 rainy day outfit ideas to brighten your mood
Rainy day outfit ideas are for many needed all year round, transferring from summer capsule wardrobes into autumn and spring. Opting for neutral colourways will generally give your outfit more longevity and tap effortlessly into the Stealth Wealth trend that is particularly popular at the moment. However, pop of colour will certainly add a much needed dose of dopamine dressing to gloomy weather, so don't be afraid to add any of this season's fashion colour trends into the mix.
RRP: £229 (UK only) | If you want to dress like the Princess of Wales, you'll likely be familiar with her love of British clothing brand Barbour. This waterproof jacket is longer-length offering great wet weather coverage. With practical pockets and an adjustable cord at the waist to help define your middle, this is a winner.
RRP: £45 / $84 | In rainy conditions, stick to the best straight leg jeans, or skinny styles, with a slight ankle crop, to avoid soggy hemlines. Easy to tuck into boots or wellies, or sit just over trainers, this mid blue wash is ideal for casual outfits for women over 50 too. Team with a tee or cosy sweater on cooler days.
RRP: £170 / $189.95 | The best Chelsea boots are a fantastic choice for rainy day outfit ideas, and this elegant tan pair will work with dresses and trousers alike. Hardwearing and waterproof, puddles will be a concern of the past, as these beauties will slip effortlessly into an shoedrobe, promising to never date.
RRP: £199 / $400 | While a Burberry trench coat is considered the height of chic when it comes to wet-weather aesthetic, this water resistant trench coat from Hobbs does the job at a snippet of the price. Ideal for a work capsule wardrobe, the timeless, minimal design will help this piece smarten up any outfit.
RRP: £90 / $150 | For a more polished aesthetic, perfect for summer work outfits and belong, this flared mini dress can be teamed with tights and knee high boots, helping you to battle those puddles with ease. The fit and flare shape is universally flattering, while the shorter hemline ensures it will slide under any coat.
RRP: £185 / $369 | If you're not quite ready to pull out your best winter boots, a mid calf length design is ideal for in between seasons. This pair, with ergonomic side elastic have a tab at the back to help you pull them on in a hurry. Wearable with socks or tights, try styling with floral dresses for an androgynous edge.
RRP: £115 / $155 | The best parka coats are a solid choice for rainy outfit ideas, particularly when it's too warm for your best winter coat. The fishtail design adds a leg lengthening finish, while this classic colourway will always have a home in any wardrobe. With flap covered pockets and ribbed cuffs, this guarantees rain protection.
RRP: £15.99 / $22.90 | Warm and wet weather produces some of the trickiest rainy day outfit conundrums, but if the temperatures are still up, even though it's pouring, simply slip an embroidered or graphic tee underneath to keep you cool and comfortable, so you can look as summery as you like when you take off your rain coat.
RRP: £69 (UK only) | If you've always wanted to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, a tulle skirt is a must. This sweet design is given a laidback feel, when paired with a tucked in, or half tucked t-shirt. While you might be tempted to wear this for smarter occasions, keep it casual, finishing your ensemble with the best white trainers.
RRP: £89.95 / $104.95 | Keep rainy day outfits cheery with a pop of colour. This bold yellow design is a quick way to brighten everyone's day, as it can't help but raise a smile. Easily wearable with navy blue or black hues, we love the slightly sporty and nautical aesthetic that this coat delivers. The waist is internally adjustable too.
RRP: £79 / $89 | Stick the slightly sporty theme with these relaxed trousers with go faster stripes. While these are wide leg, make sure the hemline finishes around the ankle to avoid you dragging your trousers through muddy puddles. Supremely soft, the relaxed fit of these trousers will feel comforting on wet days.
RRP: £90 / $110 | Pairing navy and white for a fresher feel, these smart trainers can be easily dressed up for your 9-5, or kept casual for weekend wear. Crafted by FitFlop, a brand known for its comfortable and supportive footwear, you can guarantee you'll have a spring in your step, even in the rain.
RRP: £220 / $298 | A longline parka is a great rainy day option for slipping over your best midi dresses, or trousers, offering extra protection. With an adjustable waist to help you highlight your shape, despite the coat's length, you won't feel lost in this design. The hood and high funnel neckline offers extra wet weather coverage.
RRP: £85 (UK only) | Slink into this knitted number for a cosy and elegant finish to a rainy day outfit idea. The electric blue hue will offer a pop of cheeriness to your ensemble, chasing those blue skies away, while the stretchy fabric will ensure you can move comfortably and easily throughout the day.
RRP: £84.95 / $129.95 | We couldn't talk about rainy day outfit ideas without looking at wellies and this short pair is great for everyday wear, as knee length designs can feel heavy. This design comes in multiple colourways so you can invest in a bright design or a muted pair of wellies for a Quiet Luxury shoe element.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
