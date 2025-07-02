Cate Blanchett's Wimbledon outfit has us reaching for this classic pattern for summer occasionwear

Just one of many celebrities enjoying the tennis in SW19, Cate Blanchett was joined by her mother, June for the second day of Wimbledon. Both women opted for elegant pantsuits for the occasion, a smart choice for all-day comfort without compromising on polish.

Cate, who is never one to shy away from a bold look, selected a pantsuit by Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani. The blue and white Prince of Wales checked suit had a light and airy elegance to it, which the star accessorized with a simple monochrome handbag and a pair of mirrored Aviator sunglasses.

Cate Blanchett's Giorgio Armani silk pants and coordinating blazer are almost sold out, with only one pair of the pants remaining, and it's hardly surprising. Women's pantsuits have been gaining momentum for summer occasionwear of late, and while there aren't hugely strict rules regarding Wimbledon attire, a tailored co-ord is a great choice for what to wear to Wimbledon.

Cate Blanchett's Prince of Wales checked co-ord delivers polished Wimbledon style

When it comes to what to wear in the heat, Cate Blanchett opted for coverage in the form of a double-breasted blazer and relaxed, fitted pants. Crafted from silk, the two-piece would have had good breathability to help the star deal with rising temperatures.

The bold pantsuit was in a blue and white Prince of Wales check, a timeless pattern that is popular on suiting throughout the year, but the lightness of the fabric rendered this a strong summer choice.

Keeping the rest of her look fairly low-key, to allow the suit to do the talking, Cate wore simple gold jewelry alongside a statement pair of mirrored aviators, a well-loved sunglasses trend of 2025 and beyond.

Get the look

Wearing Italian clothing brand Giorgio Armani, Cate Blanchett's look was nearly impossible to replicate, but we have found several blazers that carry the essence of the outfit that will make great additions to any closet. We suggest wearing them with plain blue or white pants now, or up-styling your favorite indigo denim come fall.

Attending with her mother, June Blanchett, Cate looked stylishly relaxed for the day ahead. Both wearing tailored two pieces, when it comes to Wimbledon ensembles, dressing for comfort is as important as the style.

With potentially hours sitting down, both Cate and her mom opted for outfits that would feel easy to sit in, as well as offering great sun protection. The looser legs help with airflow, while opting for a buttoned-up, double-breasted design, Cate ensured that she could skip any further layering for an even cooler finish. With no fiddly dress hemlines to contend with, a chic pantsuit is the ideal choice for summer events.