Cate Blanchett's Wimbledon outfit has us reaching for this classic pattern for summer occasionwear
When it comes to polish, Cate Blanchett makes tailored dressing look easy. This patterned two-piece delivers perfect summer style.
Just one of many celebrities enjoying the tennis in SW19, Cate Blanchett was joined by her mother, June for the second day of Wimbledon. Both women opted for elegant pantsuits for the occasion, a smart choice for all-day comfort without compromising on polish.
Cate, who is never one to shy away from a bold look, selected a pantsuit by Italian fashion brand Giorgio Armani. The blue and white Prince of Wales checked suit had a light and airy elegance to it, which the star accessorized with a simple monochrome handbag and a pair of mirrored Aviator sunglasses.
Cate Blanchett's Giorgio Armani silk pants and coordinating blazer are almost sold out, with only one pair of the pants remaining, and it's hardly surprising. Women's pantsuits have been gaining momentum for summer occasionwear of late, and while there aren't hugely strict rules regarding Wimbledon attire, a tailored co-ord is a great choice for what to wear to Wimbledon.
Cate Blanchett's Prince of Wales checked co-ord delivers polished Wimbledon style
When it comes to what to wear in the heat, Cate Blanchett opted for coverage in the form of a double-breasted blazer and relaxed, fitted pants. Crafted from silk, the two-piece would have had good breathability to help the star deal with rising temperatures.
The bold pantsuit was in a blue and white Prince of Wales check, a timeless pattern that is popular on suiting throughout the year, but the lightness of the fabric rendered this a strong summer choice.
Keeping the rest of her look fairly low-key, to allow the suit to do the talking, Cate wore simple gold jewelry alongside a statement pair of mirrored aviators, a well-loved sunglasses trend of 2025 and beyond.
Get the look
Wearing Italian clothing brand Giorgio Armani, Cate Blanchett's look was nearly impossible to replicate, but we have found several blazers that carry the essence of the outfit that will make great additions to any closet. We suggest wearing them with plain blue or white pants now, or up-styling your favorite indigo denim come fall.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Buy now, wear later; this tweed iteration is like the winter version of Cate's summer attire. The cutaway detail at the front helps to create the illusion of a more nipped-in waistline. Pair with indigo denim jeans as a spring or fall outerwear piece for added cost-per-wear.
Linen staples are a great option for summer outfits for work. Smart but cooling, a pair of linen pants is a summer capsule closet must-have. Pair this light blue iteration with a crisp white shirt for office-ready attire and add tan loafers for a polished but comfortable finish.
The best sunglasses are a must-have for winning Wimbledon style, and Cate's excellent choice of mirrored aviator shades kept her eyes hidden throughout the day and well shaded from the glaring sun. The gold frames added an elegant metallic touch that she reflected in her simple jewelry choices.
As cool as you can dress for warm weather, when the mercury rises, there is nothing better than having a handheld fan at your disposal, and Cate came prepared for the unusually warm weather in the UK. This Amazon buy is a great price, has a near-perfect rating of 4.7 stars from over 3.6k people.
Attending with her mother, June Blanchett, Cate looked stylishly relaxed for the day ahead. Both wearing tailored two pieces, when it comes to Wimbledon ensembles, dressing for comfort is as important as the style.
With potentially hours sitting down, both Cate and her mom opted for outfits that would feel easy to sit in, as well as offering great sun protection. The looser legs help with airflow, while opting for a buttoned-up, double-breasted design, Cate ensured that she could skip any further layering for an even cooler finish. With no fiddly dress hemlines to contend with, a chic pantsuit is the ideal choice for summer events.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.