Zara Tindall just twinned with daughter Mia in sophisticated tailoring - her blush pink suit is a versatile dress alternative

Sorbet shades for spring is a trend I can get behind and Zara Tindall has already embraced it with a blush pink suit. Co-ords are one of her go-tos in the warmer months as they make a chic alternative to dresses.

They’re also more versatile as you can split up the set and wear only the blazer or the trousers depending on the occasion. For Day 2 of the Grand National Festival on 10th April, the equestrian royal wore the two-piece together for a sophisticated look and unsurprisingly, it’s by one of her favourite British clothing brands ME+EM.

Zara twinned in tailoring with her daughter Mia Tindall, but her blazer and straight-leg trousers looked to be made from linen and were a block colour. The shade of pink was very subtle and looked gorgeous against her crisp white Cefinn blouse.

(Image credit: Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Suits Like Zara's

Phase Eight Pastel Pink Fara Blazer £129 at Phase Eight This jacket would look equally fabulous with jeans and a T-shirt as it would with the matching trousers. The shade of pink is soft and the blazer is single-breasted, with flap pockets and notched lapels. The button at the front is covered for a seamless look. ME+EM Blue Sharp Shoulder Blazer £350 at ME+EM Zara Tindall is clearly a big fan of ME+EM tailoring and although her exact suit isn't available right now, they've got a beautiful baby blue suit made from a breathable linen blend material. The surface is slightly textured like Zara's co-ord and the jacket is single-breasted with a contrasting button. H&M Pink Single-Breasted Blazer £39.99 at H&M This lined, single-breasted blazer is made from woven fabric with peak lapels, a button at the front and jetted front pockets. Shoulder pads give it extra structure and the long sleeves are finished with buttoned cuffs. Throw on with everything from trousers to jeans and dresses. Phase Eight Fara Tapered Trousers £89 at Phase Eight You can get the Fara trousers in regular or petite lengths and they've got a streamlined fit and a cropped length that gives them a cool edge. The pockets are discreet and the trousers are high-waisted with a crisp crease running down each leg. ME+EM Blue Straight Crop Trousers £225 at ME+EM Crafted in Italy from a linen-blend with a twill weave, these trousers feature topstitching front seams to highlight the straight-leg silhouette. They're cropped which makes shoe pairings easy, whether you prefer heels or flats. H&M Light Pink Twill Trousers View at H&M (US) Although these trousers aren't an exact match to the H&M blazer, they're a very similar petal-pink shade and have a flowy, wide-leg silhouette. They're made from lightweight twill fabric and have several pockets and pleats to accentuate their shape.

When you’re styling a colourful trouser suit I’d recommend going quite simple with your top to keep everything looking balanced. For a more casual twist on Zara’s outfit, style a pastel suit with a T-shirt underneath and white trainers or flat espadrilles.

The beauty of tailored staples is that they’re so structured and smart that they can elevate low-key looks or be made even more elegant depending on your preference. The King’s niece of course went for the second approach for a day at the races and paired her ME+EM suit with white Emmy London court heels, a matching blush pink hat and a Strathberry clutch.

Tortoiseshell sunglasses were a practical addition that also brought a cool edge. We rarely see the working royals wearing sunglasses outside of occasions like Wimbledon, which makes sense given they’re meeting so many people wherever they go and want to make eye contact.

(Image credit: Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images)

However, Zara loves a pair of sunnies and uses them to great effect to enhance her outfits. The mottled finish of these ones contrasted wonderfully against her pale suit and shirt. Co-ords like hers are great for special occasions like weddings or garden parties if it’s too cold for dresses or if you’re just not that much of a fan of them anyway.

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A pastel colour is always going to feel more understated than a bright suit and since these hues are always popular in spring/summer they add a seasonal feel too. The more streamlined the trousers, the more formal a suit tends to look.

Straight-leg trousers like Zara Tindall’s are great if you want that and if not, I’d advise opting for wide-leg, flared or even palazzo designs instead. She owns multiple different cuts of suits besides her ME+EM pink one, including the Veronica Beard blue set she wore to Ascot last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The trousers were looser and although she had heels on, Zara could also have gotten away with trainers or sandals with them. Her love of tailoring is clearly rubbing off on her own children and Mia Tindall styled her pinstriped suit with gold loafers and a blouse very similar to her mum’s.

The 12-year-old has also accompanied Zara to Cheltenham Racecourse before and now they’ve started doing these family days out, it’s likely that they will continue as she gets older.