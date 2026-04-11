Zara Tindall just twinned with daughter Mia in sophisticated tailoring - her blush pink suit is a versatile dress alternative
They enjoyed a day at Aintree and Zara's ME+EM suit was a timeless choice that could be re-styled in so many ways
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Sorbet shades for spring is a trend I can get behind and Zara Tindall has already embraced it with a blush pink suit. Co-ords are one of her go-tos in the warmer months as they make a chic alternative to dresses.
They’re also more versatile as you can split up the set and wear only the blazer or the trousers depending on the occasion. For Day 2 of the Grand National Festival on 10th April, the equestrian royal wore the two-piece together for a sophisticated look and unsurprisingly, it’s by one of her favourite British clothing brands ME+EM.
Zara twinned in tailoring with her daughter Mia Tindall, but her blazer and straight-leg trousers looked to be made from linen and were a block colour. The shade of pink was very subtle and looked gorgeous against her crisp white Cefinn blouse.
Shop Suits Like Zara's
Zara Tindall is clearly a big fan of ME+EM tailoring and although her exact suit isn't available right now, they've got a beautiful baby blue suit made from a breathable linen blend material. The surface is slightly textured like Zara's co-ord and the jacket is single-breasted with a contrasting button.
This lined, single-breasted blazer is made from woven fabric with peak lapels, a button at the front and jetted front pockets. Shoulder pads give it extra structure and the long sleeves are finished with buttoned cuffs. Throw on with everything from trousers to jeans and dresses.
When you’re styling a colourful trouser suit I’d recommend going quite simple with your top to keep everything looking balanced. For a more casual twist on Zara’s outfit, style a pastel suit with a T-shirt underneath and white trainers or flat espadrilles.
The beauty of tailored staples is that they’re so structured and smart that they can elevate low-key looks or be made even more elegant depending on your preference. The King’s niece of course went for the second approach for a day at the races and paired her ME+EM suit with white Emmy London court heels, a matching blush pink hat and a Strathberry clutch.
Tortoiseshell sunglasses were a practical addition that also brought a cool edge. We rarely see the working royals wearing sunglasses outside of occasions like Wimbledon, which makes sense given they’re meeting so many people wherever they go and want to make eye contact.
However, Zara loves a pair of sunnies and uses them to great effect to enhance her outfits. The mottled finish of these ones contrasted wonderfully against her pale suit and shirt. Co-ords like hers are great for special occasions like weddings or garden parties if it’s too cold for dresses or if you’re just not that much of a fan of them anyway.
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A pastel colour is always going to feel more understated than a bright suit and since these hues are always popular in spring/summer they add a seasonal feel too. The more streamlined the trousers, the more formal a suit tends to look.
Straight-leg trousers like Zara Tindall’s are great if you want that and if not, I’d advise opting for wide-leg, flared or even palazzo designs instead. She owns multiple different cuts of suits besides her ME+EM pink one, including the Veronica Beard blue set she wore to Ascot last year.
The trousers were looser and although she had heels on, Zara could also have gotten away with trainers or sandals with them. Her love of tailoring is clearly rubbing off on her own children and Mia Tindall styled her pinstriped suit with gold loafers and a blouse very similar to her mum’s.
The 12-year-old has also accompanied Zara to Cheltenham Racecourse before and now they’ve started doing these family days out, it’s likely that they will continue as she gets older.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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