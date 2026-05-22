Want to switch up your summer jewellery? Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla all rely on this timeless style

With summer almost here it's a great opportunity to have a little seasonal style refresh and sunshine often has us reaching for bright colours and flowy silhouettes. The more fun or bold our outfits, the more it helps to have jewellery staples that go with everything and the Princess of Wales and her fellow royals have a favourite style.

She, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla all love pearl jewellery and specifically white pearls which are arguably the most versatile. The neutral colour means they go with everything and although pearls aren't a jewellery trend for 2026 I think that's partly why the royals wear them so much.

Kate, Anne and Camilla all have very classic styles, although they each put their own twist on things. Pearls are timeless and they're a lot more understated than diamonds.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Pearl Jewellery

Kate Owns Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Charm Necklace £144 at Monica Vinader The Princess of Wales's timeless pearl necklace is still made by Monica Vinader and you can choose to buy the pearl drop or the set together, depending on your preference. The chain is made from 18k gold vermeil and it comes in different sizes. Dokia Silver Hoop Pearl Drop Earrings £11.99 at Amazon The Royal Family love wearing yellow gold but they don't do so exclusively and if you're a fan of silver tones then this affordable pair of pearl earrings is a great option. They're made from sterling silver and the pearl is teardrop-shaped though you can also get them with a round pearl instead. Monica Vinader Nura Triple Drop Earrings £149 at Monica Vinader If you love the look of the Princess of Wales's historic Bahrain Pearl Earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, these Monica Vinader ones might be for you. They have three irregular pearl drops forming the elegant design and are made from 18k gold vermeil. Autograph Gold Plated Pearl Knot Necklace £80 at M&S Made from freshwater pearls and 18k gold plated brass, this necklace is a statement piece that will add a sense of old school glamour to an outfit. The pearls are irregularly shaped for an organic feel and are spaced out across the necklace with knotted cord. Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Pearl Studs £65 at Thomas Sabo If you love classic jewellery then you can't go far wrong with studs like these. They're timeless and they also come in an 18k gold plated version. The pearls are 0.7cm in size and they're the cultured freshwater variety. Missoma Micro Pearl Beaded Bracelet £79 at Missoma This bracelet is perfect worn on its own or layered with other pieces. It features micro pearls and gold-plated beads which add texture and luminosity, whilst keeping everything very dainty. You can choose from two sizes and this design also comes as an anklet and as a necklace.

The sheen of a pearl adds glamour but not sparkle, which makes them a perfect choice for everyday. They complement casual jeans and blazer outfits as well as formalwear and you can go as subtle or statement as you like with the designs.

The Princess of Wales mostly wears more delicate items like her Monica Vinader Nura necklace with a single pearl drop on a golden chain. She also has several pairs of pearl drop earrings and when Kate wants to go bolder she reaches for the late Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain earrings or three strand necklace.

These only tend to get brought out for formal occasions like church services, receptions or Garden Parties like the one she attended earlier in May. But if you want jewellery that's instantly striking, then perhaps it's worth looking to Princess Anne or Queen Camilla for inspiration.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Both women either opt for very simple pearl drop earrings or they go all-out with chunky necklaces. The Princess Royal wore one of these chokers when she hosted the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party on 19th May and Her Majesty wore her four strand choker with the diamond clasp to events to mark Queen Elizabeth's centenary.

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This is one of Camilla's most-worn pieces and if you're styling something this eye-catching, I'd recommend taking her approach and making the rest of your outfit minimal. Of course, most of the pearls worn by these senior royals are likely a very luxurious price-point, but that doesn't have to be the case if you're tempted to add some new pieces to your collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Pearl jewellery can be picked up very affordably and faux pearls can actually look very convincing too - sometimes more so than crystal alternatives for precious stones. Studs and dainty necklace are lovely for day-to-day, and drop earrings or multi-pearl necklaces would jazz up a date night outfit or summer wedding guest dress.

For a cohesive look, you can wear multiple pearl items together just like the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla often do with their earrings and necklaces.