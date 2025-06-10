Holly Willoughby's Barbour jacket and wellies are a drizzly June dream

June doesn't scream 'raincoat season', but the typical British weather saw Holly head out on a dog walk in her wellies

Holly Willoughby attends the &quot;Celebrity Bear Hunt&quot; Special Screening at the Odeon West End on February 04, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

With June now well underway, we're more than ready for some warm summery days and sunshine, but the month has brought unpredictable, drizzly weather with it so far.

And while we'd much prefer to be slipping into our summer wardrobe favourites, Holly Willoughby just gave us some rainy June day style inspiration that makes us think the showers sticking around a little longer might be worth it.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a sweet snap as she ventured out on a dog walk with her Golden Retriever, Bailey. Posing for a fresh-faced selfie, the TV presenting icon showed off her combination of a lightweight rain jacket, chunky boots, and a chic wide-brimmed hat.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A photo posted by on

Shop Our Drizzly June Picks

Barbour, June Showerproof Jacket in Deep Olive
Barbour
June Showerproof Jacket in Deep Olive

The likes of Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung are known for their love of Barbour jackets - and we're not surprised that Holly does too. This lightweight jacket in deep olive is ideal for now.

Elasticated Water-Resistant Wellingtons - Barbr41511 / 326 763
Barbour
Elasticated Water-Resistant Wellingtons

Barbour doesn't just do coats and waterproof jackets. These cropped ankle-height wellies are ideal for damp summer walks where the temperature isn't low, but there are puddles on the ground.

Gap, Navy Blue Asymmetrical Short Trench Jacket
Gap
Navy Blue Asymmetrical Short Trench Jacket

If in doubt on a drizzly June day, reach for your breezy yet showerproof trench. A cropped one like this is even better if the temperature is mild.

For Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, the blend of a timeless Barbour jacket like Holly's with her other outdoorsy staples is a look that'll simply never go out of style. Even during the warmer months, it's a look that's great to have on hand for when a rainy day strikes.

"Like all of us, Holly is doing her best to cope with the changeable weather right now, and her Barbour jacket is the perfect choice for sudden showers. A much-loved British clothing brand, this heritage label makes some of my stylish outdoor pieces and the best Barbour jackets have a water repellent coating to keep you dry, whilst staying fashionable," Rivkie says.

"Tapping into this summer's utility trend, a Barbour jacket is one to buy now and wear for a lifetime, as you can easily rewax your Barbour jacket to increase its longevity too."

Penning a short caption, Holly joked about the typically unpredictable British weather, listing her "raincoat", "hat", and "wellies" alongside three green tick emojis, adding, "Must must be June."

A trusty rain jacket and a pair of wellies aren't the only rainy summer must-haves to ensure your wardrobe is equipped with. A pair of comfy hiking sandals is ideal if you're a regular walker, and we've tested some great ones.

And we've been keeping our springtime trench coats in regular rotation so far this June, styling them with straight leg jeans or comfy trousers for the balmy yet breezy weather.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸