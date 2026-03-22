Holly Willoughby just wowed in 3 trend-ticking outfits, and you can buy them all from one of our favourite British brands

Few celebrity wardrobes get as much love as Holly Willoughby’s. Whether she is dressed for the red carpet or sharing some off-duty looks via her Instagram, her outfits are often quick to sell out due to fans emulating her style, and it's easy to see why.

The star loves to mix high street and high end, and Holly's latest montage of three looks ticked off some of the key spring/summer SS26 fashion trends. And all three outfits are still in stock and from one of our favourite British clothing brands, RIXO.

Holly rocked a bold, floral mini dress, a preppy white co-ord set, and a pretty boho maxi covered in butterflies, and although all the outfits were very different, they all looked incredible on Holly and would certainly help to solve occasionwear dilemmas.

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Why not try...

Love & Roses Woodblock Poplin Shirt Mini Dress £62 at Next Bold blooms on a bright base will always work well for a special occasion, at a fraction of the price. All this dress needs is metallic heels and a clutch. Reiss Malin Button-Through Tailored Waistcoat £158 at Reiss A fresh white button-down vest will work hard in your wardrobe - use it as a light layer over simpler tops, shirts and dresses. Boden Nell Kimono Midi Jersey Dress £129 at Boden The fit and flare shape of this maxi makes its one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy and will wow at any event.

We love all of Holly's pieces, but if we had to pick a favourite, it would be the printed red number. The floaty shape and arty design feel fun with a vintage twist, and it can be styled with plenty of different accessories and shoes, constantly reinventing it for different occasions.

Just remember to wear your best strapless bra when wearing a halter neck design like this, as you really don't want pesky bra straps ruining your outfit.