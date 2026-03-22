Holly Willoughby just wowed in 3 trend-ticking outfits, and you can buy them all from one of our favourite British brands
The presenter showed off very different looks that all felt equally glam, proving this brand has something for everyone
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Few celebrity wardrobes get as much love as Holly Willoughby’s. Whether she is dressed for the red carpet or sharing some off-duty looks via her Instagram, her outfits are often quick to sell out due to fans emulating her style, and it's easy to see why.
The star loves to mix high street and high end, and Holly's latest montage of three looks ticked off some of the key spring/summer SS26 fashion trends. And all three outfits are still in stock and from one of our favourite British clothing brands, RIXO.
Holly rocked a bold, floral mini dress, a preppy white co-ord set, and a pretty boho maxi covered in butterflies, and although all the outfits were very different, they all looked incredible on Holly and would certainly help to solve occasionwear dilemmas.Article continues below
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
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Shop the Look
Exact Match
As well as making a statement with colour, this show-stopping dress is made from a cotton-linen fabric that will be comfortable to wear on even the warmest of days.
Exact Match
This tailored waistcoat looks great when worn with the matching skirt, or try layering it over a striped t-shirt and your best barrel leg jeans for a totally different spin.
Exact Match
Boho style is huge for spring, and this bright, butterfly-printed frock shows off the aesthetic nicely. Add a fringed bag and plenty of gold bangles for a luxe 70s vibe.
Why not try...
The fit and flare shape of this maxi makes its one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy and will wow at any event.
We love all of Holly's pieces, but if we had to pick a favourite, it would be the printed red number. The floaty shape and arty design feel fun with a vintage twist, and it can be styled with plenty of different accessories and shoes, constantly reinventing it for different occasions.
Just remember to wear your best strapless bra when wearing a halter neck design like this, as you really don't want pesky bra straps ruining your outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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