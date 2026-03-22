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Holly Willoughby just wowed in 3 trend-ticking outfits, and you can buy them all from one of our favourite British brands

The presenter showed off very different looks that all felt equally glam, proving this brand has something for everyone

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Headshot of holly willoughby
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Few celebrity wardrobes get as much love as Holly Willoughby’s. Whether she is dressed for the red carpet or sharing some off-duty looks via her Instagram, her outfits are often quick to sell out due to fans emulating her style, and it's easy to see why.

The star loves to mix high street and high end, and Holly's latest montage of three looks ticked off some of the key spring/summer SS26 fashion trends. And all three outfits are still in stock and from one of our favourite British clothing brands, RIXO.

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Shop the Look

Why not try...

We love all of Holly's pieces, but if we had to pick a favourite, it would be the printed red number. The floaty shape and arty design feel fun with a vintage twist, and it can be styled with plenty of different accessories and shoes, constantly reinventing it for different occasions.

Just remember to wear your best strapless bra when wearing a halter neck design like this, as you really don't want pesky bra straps ruining your outfit.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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