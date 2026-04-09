Helen Skelton’s Barbour jacket blends practicality with spring-ready style – and its statement print looks so chic paired with jeans

The sun might be out, but I'm still not trusting April’s unpredictable weather. The month is known for its rainfall, but after spotting Helen Skelton in a chic showerproof Barbour jacket, I'm not sure I'll be that disappointed in some drizzlly weather.

Celebrating Easter at Cannon Hall Farm, Helen wore the Ballina check showerproof jacket by Barbour; its bold check pattern and mix of soft neutral and navy tones create an eye-catching look. Beyond this, though, it’s an incredibly practical piece with its detachable hood and functional flap pockets, and a drawcord at the hem that allows you to play with its silhouette and create a sleek, relaxed fit or a more voluminous shape that hugs at the hips.

She styled the jacket with a pair of dark-wash, skinny jeans, whose rich denim hue perfectly complemented the navy tones in the jacket’s print. The collar of a light blue shirt poked out the neat, crew neckline of her grey jumper, while Holland and Cooper’s Astoria knee boot finished off the look and created a streamlined feel against the tucked-in hem of her trousers.

Article continues below

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Practical Spring Style

While we’re ready to transition into our spring capsule wardrobes and want desperately to pack away our best waterproof jackets in favour of more seasonal attire, the weather is still incredibly unpredictable, and a showerproof option like Helen’s Barbour jacket is a great one to have on hand.

With its bold and fun pattern, it doesn’t feel like Helen’s sacrificing style for practicality. In fact, a jacket like Helen’s can be the most stylish aspect of any spring look. As her combination proves, a bold jacket is a great way of adding a statement finish to wardrobe basics such as jeans and a jumper, while also working to keep you dry on drizzly days.

With a pair of tall boots, or even some of the best wellies on those very wet days, skinny jeans emulate a real country-chic feel. But they can also feel more city-appropriate when worn with some of the best white trainers, which would easily complement the neutral tones in Helen’s showerproof jacket, too. While we want to ditch winter-friendly styles in favour of floral dresses and sandals, we don't have to be too mad about the rain if it means we can wear chic outfits like this one.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors