How to rewax a Barbour jacket to keep this outerwear piece in top condition

A piece you'll want to last a lifetime, learning how to rewax a Barbour jacket is a must to maximise on this investment piece. A timeless classic that's transcended generations and trends, Barbour's wax jackets are iconic and engaging in regular care and maintenance will ensure your coat remains waterproof, giving it a new lease of life over and over again.

Barbour's story began in 1894, born from the harsh realities of the North Sea. Founder John Barbour understood the need for functional, weatherproof clothing for sailors and dockworkers. Searching for the answer, the best Barbour jackets were born, in the form of the now-iconic waxed cotton jacket, a practical masterpiece that repelled rain and wind with ease.

But while a Barbour wax jacket is a super practical piece, and one of the best waterproof jackets you can buy, its appeal extends far beyond its utilitarian roots, finding fans in all walks of life. It’s also amassed both royal and celebrity fans from the Princess of Wales - Kate Middleton to Alexa Chung, who have made the Barbour wax jacket a sought after fashion piece for a new generation.

In an age of fast fashion and disposable trends, Barbour jackets are considered a capsule wardrobe hero, and as our Barbour coats review shows, there’s a style for everyone. But perhaps even more importantly, a Barbour jacket – with proper care and maintenance - can last for many years, even decades.

Personal stylist Lindsay Edwards, who has worn Barbour since she was a teenager, believes these coats are well worth the initial outlay.

“Barbour jackets are an investment and, if well maintained, can last a lifetime,” she says.

“With around 140,000 new garments created a year and 13,000 booked in for rewaxing, alteration or repair, the Barbour wax jacket’s popularity isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, thanks to its timeless style and practicality.”

And better still, the ability to rewax the jacket, means that it is a sustainable buy too, avoiding landfill year after year. While you can book your Barbour in for maintenance, there is no reason you can't do this yourself at home - saving extra cash too.

Step-by-step guide of how to rewax a Barbour jacket

The ability to rewax a Barbour jacket ensures that it remains waterproof and functional throughout its lifespan. This not only saves money in the long run but also reduces waste and promotes sustainability, which is why it’s one of the best winter coats to invest in.

Paul Wilkinson, Group Commercial Director and Deputy Managing Director at Barbour says rewaxing ensures you can wear your favourite jacket for years.

“For a hundred years, Barbour has been committed to sustainability and we have always offered our customers a choice in the way they re-wax their jacket,” he said.

“They can either re-wax their own jacket at home or return their garment to one of our customer services departments across the globe.”

If you fancy giving it a go, there are five simple steps to take. To reproof your wax jacket, you will need:

a tin of Barbour Wax Thornproof dressing (or similar)

a bristle brush

a clean cloth

a sponge

a bowl of hot water

a hairdryer

Barbour Wax Thornproof Dressing View at Barbour RRP: £19.95 | Crafted with the original formula used in Barbour's iconic waxed fabrics, Thornproof dressing is perfect for keeping your Barbour jacket weatherproof and adventure-ready. E-cloth General Purpose Cleaning Cloth View at Lakeland RRP: £4.99 | This multi-purpose cleaning cloth is perfect for a variety of chores, including rewaxing your jacket. Packed with high-quality microfibres, the cloth won't shed while you apply the wax. Clothes Doctor Natural Bristle Clothes Brush View at Clothes Doctor RRP: £27.50 | A natural bristle clothes brush like this is perfect for removing dried mud, powder stains, food and more on your outerwear staples. If you like to wear yours out for long muddy walks, this is a must.

Step 1: Melt the wax

(Image credit: Barbour)

Take a tin of Barbour Wax Thornproof dressing and, with the lid removed, stand it in a bowl of hot water for 15- 20 minutes.

“I use the Barbour Wax Thornproof dressing to reproof my jacket,” says Lindsay. “It’s created using the same formula as the original wax put on the jackets before they leave the factory.”

Keep the tin of wax in the hot water while you work to ensure it stays at the right consistency.

Step 2: Get rid of any dirt

Before you wax your jacket, it’s a good idea to give it a clean. If your jacket is particularly dirty, give it a gentle brush with a natural bristle brush.

For any stubborn stains, use only cold water and a sponge. Hot water, soap, and the washing machine are like kryptonite to the wax coating, leaving your jacket exposed and forever unwaxable.

“Never put your wax jacket in the washing machine, as this will permanently remove its wax coating,” says Lindsay.

Step 3: Apply the wax to your jacket

(Image credit: Barbour)

Once the wax has softened into a liquid consistency, use a clean cloth to thoroughly apply it to your jacket in a circular motion.

“Pay particular attention to seams, creases and any areas that feel especially dry,” advises Lindsay.

Be careful to avoid areas such as the corduroy collar or the inside of the jacket - the wax can be difficult to remove from these areas.

Step 4: Spread the wax

It’s now time to get your hairdryer out!

“Once you are happy with the coverage, gently use a hairdryer to spread any built up wax to ensure a ensure an even and smooth finish,” says Lindsay.

Step 5: Leave it to dry

(Image credit: Barbour)

Once you’re happy with the wax coverage, it’s time to let your jacket dry out. Lindsay advises placing it in a dry, warm area of your home, allowing it to air dry for at least 12 hours before wearing, but preferably 24 hours if possible.

Barbour advise still being careful after it's dried - in particular don't wear the rewaxed jacket near anything special or delicate fabrics. The jacket might lose excess wax for a short while after going through the process so might transfer onto upholstery etc.

How often should you rewax your Barbour jacket?

For optimal weather protection and a longer lifespan, Barbour suggests reproofing your wax jacket every year. Making this a great activity to do before packing away your winter capsule wardrobe, or at the start of autumn.

As the above steps show, it’s easy to do yourself but there is also an option to send your jacket back to Barbour for repairs, cleaning and rewaxing. The rewax option is £35, while a clean and rewax comes in at £55. It’s a small price to pay for giving an iconic jacket a new lease of life.

“Over 60,000 jackets are returned to Barbour to be re-waxed or repaired which demonstrates the commitment Barbour customers have to sustainability and extending the life of their products,” says Paul.

Lindsay Edwards Social Links Navigation Lindsay Edwards is a personal stylist based in Bedfordshire. She provides a variety of fun and enlightening services, supporting women who want to discover the colour, style and fit of clothes which truly suit them.