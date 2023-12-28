Barbour coats review: How does the heritage brand's outerwear collection really perform?

Barbour's coat collection in numbers Starting price point: £79.95

Size range: 🇬🇧 6-22

Collection size: 370+ coats

If there's one item that will save you during the British winter, it is a Barbour coat. Although you may only associate the brand with sturdy wax jackets, there are several stylish pieces to shop at reasonable price points - particularly as these coats are known for their staying power.

Narrowing down the best Barbour jackets is no easy task. Beloved by the likes of the Princess of Wales, and packed with a practical, and timeless appeal, the brand's coats are underrated wardrobe staples that can do much more than protect from drizzle.

If you're in the market for the best winter coat that could last you a lifetime (if well cared for), you'll want to know about Barbour's offering this year. To help make the shopping process easier, we tried on a selection of Barbour coats to give an honest review of how they stand up in terms of quality, sizing, practicality, versatility, and style.

The top 3 Barbour coats to invest in this season

1. Barbour Greta Showerproof Trench Coat Best Barbour trench Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £219 Fabric: 65% polyester, 35% cotton Fastening type: Buttons and belt Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Barbour $304.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue $304.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Timelessly stylish + Showerproof + Versatile hue + Comfortable with room for layering Reasons to avoid - Runs large on petites

What our tester said:

"Barbour wouldn't typically be the first place I'd think of to shop for a trench coat, but this piece has made me totally reconsider. The double-breasted front and belted waist make for the perfect flattering shape, and it's clear that no detail has been missed on the lapels, collar, and sleeves. Unsurprisingly, the trench remains a huge coat trend for 2023, and I'm certain this will continue into 2024 and beyond, so now is the time to invest.

I tried this in a size 12 and it had a nice roomy fit that left ample room for layering, but I could easily have sized down for a more true-to-size fit. I loved how the belt worked to cinch the waist, creating a fun A-line silhouette that would look gorgeous styled with a pair of the best black boots. Plus, the slits at the back mean that despite its length it is very easy to walk in. But by far the standout feature of this coat is that it is showerproof. I've never been able to find a waterproof coat that is more stylish than practical, but this fits the brief beautifully.

The best trench coats will always have a place in my wardrobe but this may have just taken over from my previous favourite piece. Everything from the silhouette to the showerproof fabric has me sold, making it easily worth the price tag due to its versatility and high quality that will probably last a lifetime with the right care."

2. Barbour Beaufort Wax Jacket Best Barbour wax coat Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £299 Fabric: 100% cotton (waxed) Fastening type: Zip and buttons Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Sponge clean only Today's Best Deals View at Barbour $318.46 at Italist $425 at Garmentory (US) Reasons to buy + Suitable for wet weather + Dark, easy to style hue + Always on trend + A favourite of Princess Catherine Reasons to avoid - Not the smartest coat Barbour offers

What our tester said:

"The wax jacket is probably what you think of when Barbour coats are mentioned. This particular style has been around for over 40 years and its popularity shows no signs of dwindling, so I had to try it out for myself to see if it justifies the almost £300 price tag.

On the hanger, I didn't think this coat would suit my personal style at all, but I was extremely pleasantly surprised. I opted for this in my normal size and I loved the slouchy, comfortable fit that has the same cool appeal as the best leather jackets but with added practicality that is built for wet weather.

In terms of the fabric, it felt light but still retained enough warmth to wear alone during transitional weather, making it the ideal layering piece too. The huge pockets mean that you can carry plenty around with you, which is why it would be my top pick for dog walking attire or hikes when it's raining. Offering protection from the elements with a cooler look than your standard cagoule, this has to be one of the best waterproof jackets in terms of trend appeal and quality."

3. Barbour Angelina Wool Jacket Best wool Barbour coat Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £299 Fabric: 65% wool, 23% polyester Fastening type: Buttons Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Dry clean only Today's Best Deals View at Barbour Reasons to buy + Warm and cosy + Perfect true to size fit + Fun yet neutral print + Can be dressed up or down Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

What our tester said:

"If you're after one of the best wool coats, you may be surprised to learn that Barbour offers those as well. Giving the best Cos coats a run for their money, I could tell how high quality this coat was just from looking at it. I was impressed that this coat fit me the best out of all the Barbour jackets I have tried, so it gets immediate points for that. Perfectly true to size, even the arms were the ideal length.

Thick and cosy without being at all stuffy, the silky lining and sharp collar add a luxe feel that makes this suitable for even the most formal occasions. With enough room to layer with a light knit but plenty of warmth to wear alone, this would easily see me through from the beginning of autumn to the middle of spring. Granted, it is more expensive than high street picks like the best John Lewis coats, but the quality speaks for itself.

The traditional houndstooth print will instantly elevate any coat collection whilst the neutral hue keeps it wearable for everyday. A no-brainer pick for a winter capsule wardrobe that will never go out of style, this is the wool coat to splurge on this year."

Are Barbour coats good quality?

Several members of the team at woman&home are big fans of Barbour jackets, so we consulted some long-time wearers to see what they think about the brand's quality.

"I grew up in Devon, and we would keep a pile of Barbour jackets for us and guests to wear on country walks. The great thing about them is the craftsmanship and quality of the materials, and when looked after and re-waxed, they last for decades (and beyond)," says our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross. "Plus, their understated and classic design means they are genderless and never date. In fact, I still have one of my grandmother's jackets, and it's still going strong; so if you work out the price per wear, it's paid for itself many times over and so worth the initial outlay."

Our Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, is also a long-time fan of Barbour coats. "My family and I swear by Barbour. Whether it's a light quilted jacket, something with a hood or a cold weather puffer coat, they've never let us down," she says. "Always super warm and cosy without being cloyingly hot, soft and comfortable to wear and very practical when it comes to pockets, fastenings and hoods. They're also really long-lasting - we've all got coats and jackets that we've had for years and they still look new. Plus they have really chic designs when it comes to pattern, trim and colour choices."

Are wax jackets good for winter?

"Wax jackets are best known for their water resistance and windproof protective qualities," says Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige. But it's worth bearing in mind that "wax jackets aren't necessarily very warm unless you wear multiple layers underneath. However, they will help retain the warmth from this multi-layer combination, on top of protecting you from chilly winds and unexpected rain." Ideal for wet weather and with ample layering room, they are perfect for throwing on over one of the best cashmere jumpers for rainy winter conditions.

Which Barbour jacket does Kate Middleton wear?

Kate Middleton is not only a fan of the best Reiss coats - she has been frequently spotted in Barbour numbers too.

"The Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing various Barbour jackets over the years and sadly many of these are now sold out - unsurprisingly given their blend of practicality and style," says our Royals Editor Emma Shacklock.

"She was most recently seen wearing the Edith jacket which was part of a collaboration with Alexa Chung and she’s also worn the Defence Wax Jacket in green before too. Both of these are incredibly classic, with the waxed design that gives an instant sense of countryside chic to Kate’s royal looks. Her jackets are easy to layer under and perfect for outdoor-based engagements and she’s also worn the blue Longshore which is another shorter length, practical style."

