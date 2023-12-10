I tried on multiple Cos coats and these are definitely my favourites for the season

This season's best Cos coats are some of the most sought-after pieces on the high street. One of the fashion crowd's favourite retailers, Cos has nailed the sophisticated yet trendy Scandi style that is leading the charge in this season's trends - and its coat offering is easily one of the standouts for this winter.

Cos coat collection in numbers Starting price point: £85

Size range: XS-L

Collection size: 100+ coats

Shopping for the best winter coats is arguably one of the most important activities of the season. The piece you choose will stick with you for many months (or, hopefully, years) to come, so investing in the perfect item now is crucial. Bomber and padded styles are some of the biggest coat trends for 2023 and if there's one shop you can count on to deliver trend-led pieces like these, it's Cos.

However, Cos outerwear doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to take some time weighing up the different jackets on offer. We tried on a range of Cos coats to see how they really perform in terms of quality and style to help you determine which purchases are actually worth the investment. These are the pieces that get the woman&home seal of approval.

The 5 best Cos coats to invest in this winter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Cos)

1. OVERSIZED TORTOISESHELL-PRINT WOOL COAT Our favourite Cos coat Specifications RRP: £270 Fabric: 70% RWS wool, 25% polyester, 5% alpaca Fastening type: Button front Lined: No Worth the price tag: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Cos Reasons to buy + Gorgeous print + Trendy oversized fit + Great for layering Reasons to avoid - Quite long on petites

As soon as we walked into Cos, this was the first coat to catch our eye. The best wool coats in longline cuts are among the most popular picks for winter 2023, so the silhouette alone had us sold. However, the best thing about this piece has to be the chic tortoiseshell print. "While spotting a sea of black coats is expected this fall/winter season, prints such as animal, checks, and plaids will make an appearance," says Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige. But whilst typical patterns like leopard and zebra can be slightly too vivid for everyday wear, this subtle tortoiseshell is statement whilst also offering versatility.

We opted for a large in this coat and it came up very oversized, with a loose and boxy fit. This makes it a brilliant layering piece, especially if you like chunky knitwear, however you can definitely get away with going down a size or two - especially if you're petite. Just the right thickness for keeping you warm without being too suffocating, the wool and alpaca blend offers high quality and ensures day-long cosiness. It certainly isn't a cheap pick, but this is a truly distinctive coat that can be relied on to battle cold weather as well as turn heads. Take some inspiration from how to style a trench coat to slot this into your wardrobe and allow this gorgeous print to be the focus of your outfit.

Yenia Hernández Fonseca Social Links Navigation Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige Yenia is a writer, stylist, and visual presentation designer with over ten years of experience in the luxury fashion industry working with globally recognized designers, high-end specialty stores, and premium service companies. She's also the founder of @RockFashionHistory, a fashion studies Instagram account that explores the relationship between fashion and identity in rock & roll culture.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Cos)

2. OVERSIZED DOUBLE-BREASTED WOOL COAT The smartest Cos coat Specifications RRP: £250 Fabric: 65% wool, 32% polyamide, 3% other fibres Fastening type: Button front Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Cos Reasons to buy + Very smart piece + Will remain timeless + Very thick and warm Reasons to avoid - Very boxy fit

"Mid-length to floor-skimming duster coats are on trend for 2023," affirms Fonseca. "Silhouettes vary from strong-shouldered and boxy, to waist-defining and tailored." This piece definitely fits into the boxy category thanks to its structure and defined oversized collar, so it's perfectly in style for the season. We went for this in a medium and much like the previous coat, we'd recommend sizing down for a less baggy fit. However, we loved the length of this piece and the button front can help to add more definition without being too tight on the torso. Just as formal as the best trench coats but designed for icy weather, this is a winter coat that can be worn for any and every occasion.

If the two main things you're looking for are warmth and a smart finish, this is the Cos coat to go for. It is crafted from an insulating wool blend that has been sourced from luxury textile experts Manteco, and the premium quality really shows. With a soft, silky lining and extra-thick fabric, it is a heavy coat that could last a lifetime if cared for correctly. For extra styling tips, camel coat outfits will work just as well for this soft grey hue.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Cos)

3. OVERSIZED QUILTED COAT Most practical Cos coat Specifications RRP: £180 Fabric: 100% recycled polyester Fastening type: Two-way zip Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Cos Reasons to buy + The most practical pick + Made from recycled materials + More casual feel, ideal for everyday wear Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

The search for the best puffer jackets can feel never-ending if you want a chic piece that is also practical - but consider your mission complete. Fonseca notes that this season's "materials to look out for include leather and shearling (real or faux), heavy-weight wools and lightweight quilted shells," so we have no doubts that this style of coat will be a favourite amongst the fashion crowd. Fitting true-to-size with a perfect midi length, it has a comfortable fit that isn't dramatically oversized but could fit a light knit underneath.

Unsurprisingly, the best parkas for women are what many of us turn to for cold and wet weather and this coat has a similar practical feel with a little more edge. It is not as thick as other puffers we have tried, so if you prefer to wear multiple thinner layers rather than have one plush duvet coat, you'll love this. The addition of the pointy collar also gives it a more put-together feel that means it could easily be worn to the office on grey days. It is quite a lot cheaper than most other Cos coats too, and boasts extra practicality thanks to the black hue and outer shell that will probably protect you from light showers. However, be aware that it isn't waterproof, so it's wise to keep an umbrella on you too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Cos)

4. RIBBED-COLLAR PUFFER JACKET Most sustainable Cos coat Specifications RRP: £200 Fabric: 100% recycled polyester outer, 80% recycled down, 20% recycled feather padding Fastening type: Zip Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Cos Reasons to buy + Made sustainably + Gorgeous colour + Will stand out from the rest of your coat collection Reasons to avoid - Fairly bulky

"An oversized bomber-style jacket is great for your everyday looks - it works great with leggings, jeans, or even a dress. You can dress them up or down and they are also super warm and comfortable," says Ellis Ranson, celebrity and commercial stylist. It may not be the first style that comes to mind when you think of warm winter coats, but this particular bomber is made with soft and cosy down that will withstand frosty temperatures. We also went for this coat in a medium and whilst there is definitely room to size down once, we liked the slightly baggier fit.

The softness of this jacket really can't be overstated - it felt extremely comfortable to wear as well as thick enough to not have to layer with other pieces - just throw on one of the best scarves and you're ready to go. The subtle A-line cut also helps to draw focus up towards the big ribbed collar that has a real luxe feel. And when it comes to the colour of your winter coat, "neutrals are your safest choice but don't be afraid to experiment with soft hues of blue and yellow, bright red and forest green," says Fonseca. Green always gets our vote, as it adds a pop of colour without being too standout or tricky to style, and this particular piece will look gorgeous against other neutrals like brown or navy.

Ellis Ranson Social Links Navigation Celebrity & Commercial Stylist Ellis Ranson has been in the fashion industry working as a stylist for over a decade. With her expertise spanning celebrity, commercial and editorial styling, she has styled a plethora of celebrities as well as campaigns for globally renowned fashion brands from Primark to Puma. Passionate about supporting the upcoming generation of styling talent, she also founded @school_ofstyle, aimed at those choosing not to take the route of further education to enter the fashion industry.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Cos)

5. DOUBLE-FACED WOOL JACKET Best affordable Cos coat Specifications RRP: £155 Fabric: 60% RWS wool, 40% TENCEL™ lyocell Fastening type: Button front Lined: No Worth the price tag: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Cos Reasons to buy + Most affordable pick + Will see you through all seasons + Can be easily dressed up or down Reasons to avoid - Not very warm

Smart enough to give Reiss coats a run for their money, this brown shacket is sleek and stylish, and also one of the most affordable Cos coat options. With a classic button-up shape, this loose cut is equal parts sophisticated and chic which is what initially drew us to it. It is definitely the thinnest Cos coat we tried, making it a piece that we would turn to for layering or during transitional weather. It isn't lined and definitely feels more like a thick shirt than a winter coat, which is why it would be the purchase we'd recommend if you want to invest in something you can wear year-round.

Chocolate brown is one of the biggest fashion trends 2023 and was seen on the runways of Miu Miu and Isabel Marant, so it's the hue to wear if you want to capture the Quiet Luxury look. We would say that this also fits true-to-size as it's designed to be baggier, but as with most Cos coats, there is room to size down if you prefer. On particularly harsh days we would layer this under one of the best waterproof jackets to protect from the elements, but on crisp sunny mornings or warmer spring evenings, this will be a comfortable and sharp jacket to wear over any ensemble.

What coats look good with everything?

For a coat that looks good with everything, Ranson recommends a "wool coat with the boxy shape, inspired by the 80's. These style jackets look great with everything as they have a real clean shape which can polish and elevate any outfit," she says.

"I would opt for a grey-black or neutral tone so it can fit into your wardrobe as a staple. If you wanted to try out something brighter, red is a great colour for this season." As well as Cos, we recommend taking a look at the best Zara coats and best John Lewis coats for trendy, neutral-hue styles too.