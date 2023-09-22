Our fashion writer tried on the best John Lewis coats to shop this season, this is what she really thought

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

John Lewis' coat collection in numbers Starting price point: £26

Size range: 🇬🇧 6-20

Collection size: 40+ coats

The best John Lewis coats are not to be overlooked this season. With a beautiful new collection of own-brand pieces that appear far more high-end than their price tags, the retailer is cementing itself as the high street destination for sophisticated and timeless winter outerwear that retains a trendy edge.

A well-loved British clothing brand that continues to get stronger and stronger, John Lewis' winter coat collection is the perfect place to start when shopping for the best winter coats. With incredibly affordable faux fur numbers alongside weatherproof quilted puffers, it should be at the top of your list if you want to find a new cosy piece that will last you for multiple winters to come.

Checked patterns, padded shapes, and soft furs are the biggest coat trends for 2023, and we were seriously impressed by how many John Lewis pieces looked like they could be fresh from the runways - all without the steep cost. John Lewis has types of coats available to shop this season, but we narrowed down our seven favourite styles for this review. Whether you're hunting for the best puffer jackets for women or the best wool coats, these are the pieces that passed the woman&home test with flying colours.

Our top 7 John Lewis coats to invest in this winter

1. John Lewis Faux Fur Cocoon Coat, Toffee Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £129 Fabric: 100% polyester Fastening type: Poppers Lined: Yes Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Washing unknown, do not tumble dry Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Perfect true to size fit + Ideal length for all heights + Flattering and versatile hue Reasons to avoid - Not appropriate for wet weather

What our tester said:

"After trying on this coat, I was certain that it would take the top spot. The fashion team first spotted it at a press preview a few months back, and I have been desperate to get my hands on it ever since. Thankfully, it went above and beyond expectations. Nailing the brown fashion colour trend 2023 and adding some soft texture to any look, I knew I'd found a true winter staple.

Fur is, unsurprisingly, a big feature of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, and it has to be one of my favourite fabrics to sport in the colder months. However, I have always struggled to find a faux fur coat that isn't too heavy or suffocating, but will still keep me cosy. This piece provides exactly that. Ideal for layering or wearing alone, it has just the right amount of weight that proves it is a high-quality buy, and the faux fur is some of the softest I've ever felt.

Despite being petite I found it to be the ideal length for me and my normal size fit like a dream, even on the arms - notoriously tricky to get right. With deep cosy pockets and a smart collared shape that makes it suitable for work and play, it ticks every box. Considering how well-finished this coat is, the brilliant fit, and the versatile hue that adds a sophisticated pop of brightness to darker autumn outfit ideas, it is a real bargain at £129 that I would recommend to anyone."

2. John Lewis Leather Trench Coat, Tobacco Brown Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £399 Fabric: 100% leather Fastening type: Buttons and belt Lined: Yes Worth the money: Yes Care: Specialist leather clean Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Made from high quality leather + Classic trench style that will never go out of fashion + Wet weather appropriate + Gorgeous colour Reasons to avoid - May be out of budget, at nearly £400

What our tester said:

"If there are two things everyone needs in their wardrobe, it's one of the best leather jackets and one of the best trench coats. So why not invest in a piece that combines them both? This John Lewis coat takes two of my favourite styles and merges them into one, so it was bound to be an instant hit. In the classic trench fit with both buttons and a waist tie for a waist-loving finish, I don't think anyone could deny how chic this piece is.

Made from 100% leather, it is significantly more expensive than other John Lewis offerings, but you can be absolutely sure you're investing in an item that will stand the test of time, as leather only gets better with age. No detail has been missed with this coat, and I have spotted extremely similar ones across higher-end stores for a lot more money too.

I also tried this in my usual size and was very happy with the fit; it had enough room to be comfortable but not so much that it was baggy or unflattering. Although it may be out of budget for some, if you can afford to spend a bit extra and invest in a winter coat that will most likely last you a lifetime, I can't think of a better piece. This will never go out of style, and it can be dressed up countless ways throughout autumn, winter, and spring, so you can really get your money's worth."

3. John Lewis Relaxed Heritage Check Coat, Neutral/Check Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £129 Fabric: 65% polyester, 31% wool, 2% acrylic, 1% polyamide, 1% viscose Fastening type: Buttons Lined: Yes Worth the money: Yes Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Fun print + Vintage feel + Ideal length, even for petites + Comfortable straight fit Reasons to avoid - No waist tie

What our tester said:

"Made from a polyester and wool blend, this checked coat is ideal for keeping cosy whilst also looking smart. A long coat is a wardrobe essential that will work for all occasions, and I love the print on this one that sets it apart from more plain pieces without making it unwearable. Another thick John Lewis coat that has just the right amount of weight to it, it has a vintage appeal and boxier cut that will work for anyone.

I went a size up in this one as they didn't have my usual one in stock. Whilst it fits well and left room for layering with a cashmere sweater, I would stick to my usual size to avoid swamping my frame. As this one doesn't have a waist tie, it does provide less definition around the middle which is something to keep in mind if you prefer more form-fitting outerwear.

After trying it on, I loved the length of this coat, the wide pockets, and the sharp collar which really ties the look together. Not at all scratchy thanks to the soft satin lining, it offers both warmth and comfort with a premium look - again at a great price point. Nailing how to dress simple but stylish during the winter lies in hero pieces like this that can pull even the most plain of ensembles together, which is why I think it's deserving of a place in anyone's wardrobe."

4. John Lewis ANYDAY Plain Short Teddy Coat, Black Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £58 Fabric: 100% polyester Fastening type: Buttons Lined: Yes Worth the money: Yes Care: Dry clean Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Short yet smart + Very warm + Works for any occasion + Ideal for very cold weather Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for autumn wear

What our tester said:

"If your collection of the best sweaters consists of the cosiest options possible, this is the John Lewis coat for you. I find that teddy fabrics can be pretty hit or miss, as some end up being quite rough and rigid due to the bobbly texture. I'm pleased to report that this is nothing like that - rather, it is almost as soft as the first faux fur coat I tried on with a cloud-like texture that really surprised me.

You don't need me to tell you how useful the best black coats are, but I have found that many plain coats just don't excite me when I go to put them on. This is a real exception. Thanks to the texture, cropped length, uniform oversized buttons, and exaggerated collar, it offers more interest than your typical jacket without needing to resort to prints or bright colours.

This is another piece that fitted me perfectly in my usual size, with enough space to layer a cardigan underneath. Fully lined and just the right amount of baggy, I can see myself throwing this over everything this winter. Despite being one of the cheapest John Lewis coats on offer, it doesn't at all show. If you don't want to spend too much but also want to be sure you're investing in a coat that won't go out of style any time soon, this teddy jacket is the one for you. Finish off with a pair of the best black boots and you've got a killer look."

5. John Lewis Short Quilted Gown Coat Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £79 Fabric: 100% polyester Fastening type: Poppers and tie Lined: Yes Worth the money: Yes Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Thick material + Gorgeous lilac colour + Versatile + Will never go out of style Reasons to avoid - Not as trend-led

What our tester said:

"Puffer jacket outfits will always serve you well in wet and grey weather, so it pays to have the perfect one in your arsenal. Although this particular quilted style isn't the most trend-led shape, it is arguably much more functional and flattering than boxy styles as it can be done up in multiple ways. The wrap-around duvet style will not only hug your shape, but is also much more cosy if comfort is at the top of your priority list.

Khaki has been a big colour trend this year, and I love this particular hue for breaking up more monochromatic outfits. Just as smart as black but not as harsh, it's a great shade to opt for if darker colours aren't really your thing. This is another coat I tried in my usual size and, of course, it fit wonderfully for my personal taste. I like quilted or puffer coats to be a little baggier than other styles to lean into the relaxed shape, so this was ideal for me.

I love that it can be worn loose or cinched in with the waist tie, and the adaptable collar can totally transform your look in seconds. It is not so puffy that it looks silly, but it has ample cushioning to wear with a long-sleeved tee to keep warm. The best puffer jackets don't typically have the most premium finish in comparison to longer coats, but for £79, I think this is a very smart take on the popular casual style that could definitely work for days in the office this season."

6. John Lewis Hand Finished Wool Blend Trench Coat, Khaki Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £179 Fabric: 49% wool, 43% polyester, 5% acrylic, 2% polyamide, 1% viscose Fastening type: Buttons and tie Lined: No Worth the money: Yes Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Thick material + Will never go out of style + Ideal for formal wear + Warmer alternative to classic trench Reasons to avoid - May be too formal for casual wear

What our tester said:

"High street retailers are really leaning into long wool coats this year - just look at this season's best Zara coats. But if you've yet to find the perfect one for you, I think this could be it. Combining the best aspects of a trench with the warmth of a wool coat, this piece is extremely high quality for under £200 thanks to the thick and sturdy blend that I can't imagine losing its shape any time soon.

Although I usually don't like when coats are unlined, I think it really works in this item's favour. I took my usual size which had a form fit that I think looked great, however with the addition of a lining I can imagine it being far too tight and restrictive for comfortable wear. I also felt that the thick fabric was high enough quality to exist solo, with no need for any extra finishings to luxe up the look.

If you've often wondered how to style a trench coat for winter, this can be thrown over absolutely anything and look good - it's a jacket that speaks for itself. Whilst it is more suited to formal wear than casual everyday outfits, the deep green will look beautiful paired with the best jeans for women over 50 if you want to tone it down."

7. John Lewis Grown on Funnel Neck Coat, Oatmeal Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £159 Fabric: 70% polyester, 30% recycled wool Fastening type: Buttons Lined: Yes Worth the money: Yes Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Can be worn multiple ways + Timeless shape and colour + Cosy + Ideal length for all heights Reasons to avoid - More mature look

What our tester said:

"This isn't the typical style of coat I would opt for, but I'm so glad I tried it on. It manages to be both classic and unique simultaneously thanks to the adaptable neckline, and the button up front keeps things sleek and smart - ideal for pairing with the best designer bags for work. This is definitely a piece that looks better on than on the hanger, so it's worth keeping in mind how the fluid neckline impacts the fit.

I now know I can rely on John Lewis coats to fit absolutely true to size, and this is the same. However, I also think this would look great sized up a couple of times if you like the style but want a look that is more comfortable and casual, or for layering with your best hoodies and some chunky trainers.

This is definitely one of the thickest coats I tried but it still wasn't too hot or heavy, but instead had that same premium weight that all John Lewis coats have nailed. At just under £160 it isn't a bargain buy, but I can see a similar piece being sold at a more high end retailer for double that. A formal winter coat with a true permium feel, it offers endless versatility."

How we tested the best John Lewis coats

When trying each coat on, we asked our fashion writer to assess the fabric quality, fit, texture and warmth, as well as the shape and whether they fit true to size. Although John Lewis coats are mostly quite affordable, we still wanted to be sure that each coat is one that will stand the test of time and earn its place in your capsule wardrobe.

John Lewis Coats Collection - Our Verdict

We couldn't have been more impressed with this season's John Lewis coats collection. With some of the highest quality high street pieces we've tried, as well as an impressive range of styles that will work for almost everyone, the collection gets an easy five stars. Whilst some items are slightly pricier than other high street stores, you are getting premium materials in return, so you are pretty much guaranteed a low cost per wear. If you're looking to invest in outerwear that has both timeless and trendy appeal and will last for years to come, John Lewis is the place to shop.