Missed out the first time around? Fashion editor favourite A.W.A.K.E. Mode is back with another John Lewis collection
Shop this collection online & in-store now
As we turn into the warmer months, we tend to rethink our whole wardrobes, heavy-duty layers are swapped out for lightweight alternatives, and dark winter tones are replaced with bright, airy pastels or bold, vibrant jewel tones.
Arguably the SS25 A.W.A.K.E Mode x John Lewis collaboration has to be the ultimate destination to shop for your spring capsule wardrobe essentials. Officially launching today, this 34-piece collection is a celebration of 'bold and modern femininity.' Featuring a strong, vibrant colour palette and a variation of distinctively sculptural silhouettes – from draped blouses to tassel sandals – this collection has it all!
A.W.A.K.E Mode is a luxury designer brand that is well-known for their directional designs, and their prices typically range up to a thousand pounds from their ready-to-wear collection. Which is why this high-street collaboration with John Lewis – where prices are a lot less – is the perfect opportunity to snap up elevated designs for less.
Shop John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E Mode Collaboration
Covered in silver-tone studs, this hobo bag will pair perfectly with your occasionwear looks. Style with almost any colours from light pastels to darker jewel tones.
The asymmetrical button front and extra-wide silhouette on these wide leg jeans make them truly stand out from the crowd. Team them with either your best white trainers or some chunky platform heels.
If you're looking for an elevated poplin shirt, this piece should be a top contender. Featuring a one-sided drape and an exaggerated bubble sleeve this piece will certainly make a statement.
With a pastel blue shade and flattering knot design, this is the kind of shirt that you'll reach for time and time again. Style with ecru or white barrel leg jeans and some leather heeled mules.
During the warmer seasons open-toe heels are an essential. This bright white pair feel both sophisticated and on-trend. Team with laid-back denim or floral spring dresses.
Make a statement with this luxurious skirt which draws from their ready-to-wear collection. There are endless ways to wear this piece, from styled with the black fitted blazer to teamed with the white poplin shirt.
Offering an open-neck design and refined contrast buttons, this jacket would pair perfectly with the pleated Organza skirt, wide tailored trousers or even layered over a floaty dress.
With metallic gold and silver-tone detailing these open-toe sandals will add a refined and sophisticated edge to your eveningwear looks. Style alongside silver or gold jewellery pieces to really make them pop.
This collaboration is extremely similar to the ready-to-wear collection available to shop from A.W.A.K.E Mode directly, however, prices are significantly higher. This multi-circle layered maxi skirt in black is £935, whereas the circle skirt from the John Lewis collection is extremely similar in design and available to shop for £229.
Notably, this collaboration feels both functional and inventive, offering wearable pieces for everyday errands whilst catering for sophisticated evening events or for creating elevated and on-trend date night outfits. Plenty of the pieces are perfect for creating the occasionwear looks, including the dreamy circle skirt that would pair perfectly with the white heeled mules for a warm-weather party.
This being said, there are more laid-back pieces that can be worn every day. The wide leg jeans have to be some of my favourites this season, offering an exaggerated, retro-inspired silhouette that feels as though they are simply made to be paired with chunky clogs or platform heels. Alongside everyday staples, there are excellent accessories to shop too, including white leather mules that would complement almost any warm-weather outfit and a studded hobo bag that offers the chicest finishing touch.
The collection is designed by Natalia Alaverdian, A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s founder and creative director, alongside the John Lewis in-house design team. Natalia comments on the collaboration that ‘it is very joyful, bright and full of life’, later saying, ‘We were trying to create a perfect summer wardrobe by ticking every occasion box.’
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You can also shop the collaboration in John Lewis stores too, find your nearest store here.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Maxi skirts are the new midi dresses and Queen Mary’s floral design is utterly eye-catching
Queen Mary’s floral skirt has convinced us that maxi skirts are a brilliant alternative to midi dresses for spring and summer.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Netflix's Gone Girls: Where is the suspected Long Island serial killer now?
Viewers tuning into Netflix's Gone Girls have been left horrified by the case, and want to find out more about what happened and where the alleged killer is now
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Amanda Holden nails tonal dressing with a difference in dusty blue and mint green
Amanda Holden just paired dusty blue and mint green together and highlighted that tonal dressing can incorporate different colour families.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The viral M&S suede loafers are finally back in stock in chocolate brown - they're super comfy so don't miss out
This is not an April Fool - the £55 shoes are online now
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Spice up your swimwear - Jasmine Harman shows how to make leopard print sensational for summer
If you've never tried wearing leopard print before then Jasmine has proved why swimwear is an easy way to try this trend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Chocolate brown is everywhere but Ranvir Singh's Reiss sale dress stands out from the crowd
Ranvir Singh has made us fall in love with deep cocoa brown all over again and her Reiss midi dress is more than 50% off
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham rarely ditches her heels, but when she does adidas is her go-to – we've found similar trainers in the Amazon Spring Sale
Shop similar white trainer styles from as little as £30
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow’s classic pinstripe pyjamas will keep you cool and comfortable on warm nights
Chic and comfortable? Her stylish pyjama set is our new go-to
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pistachio green is the pastel to wear in 2025 – do it with white shoes like Amanda Holden
The soft green shade is perfect for spring
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've never bought jeans on Amazon before, but this £30 pair really impressed me
The Belle Poque high-waisted jeans are currently reduced in the Amazon spring sale
By Caroline Parr Published