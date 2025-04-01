Missed out the first time around? Fashion editor favourite A.W.A.K.E. Mode is back with another John Lewis collection

As we turn into the warmer months, we tend to rethink our whole wardrobes, heavy-duty layers are swapped out for lightweight alternatives, and dark winter tones are replaced with bright, airy pastels or bold, vibrant jewel tones.

Arguably the SS25 A.W.A.K.E Mode x John Lewis collaboration has to be the ultimate destination to shop for your spring capsule wardrobe essentials. Officially launching today, this 34-piece collection is a celebration of 'bold and modern femininity.' Featuring a strong, vibrant colour palette and a variation of distinctively sculptural silhouettes – from draped blouses to tassel sandals – this collection has it all!

A.W.A.K.E Mode is a luxury designer brand that is well-known for their directional designs, and their prices typically range up to a thousand pounds from their ready-to-wear collection. Which is why this high-street collaboration with John Lewis – where prices are a lot less – is the perfect opportunity to snap up elevated designs for less.

Image of studded hobo bag
A.W.A.K.E Mode Hobo Bag

Covered in silver-tone studs, this hobo bag will pair perfectly with your occasionwear looks. Style with almost any colours from light pastels to darker jewel tones.

Image of wide leg jeans
A.W.A.K.E Mode Wide Leg Jeans

The asymmetrical button front and extra-wide silhouette on these wide leg jeans make them truly stand out from the crowd. Team them with either your best white trainers or some chunky platform heels.

Image of woman wearing white shirt
A.W.A.K.E Mode Drape Poplin Shirt

If you're looking for an elevated poplin shirt, this piece should be a top contender. Featuring a one-sided drape and an exaggerated bubble sleeve this piece will certainly make a statement.

Image of pale blue shirt
A.W.A.K.E Mode Knot Top

With a pastel blue shade and flattering knot design, this is the kind of shirt that you'll reach for time and time again. Style with ecru or white barrel leg jeans and some leather heeled mules.

Image of white mules
A.W.A.K.E Mode High Heel Mules

During the warmer seasons open-toe heels are an essential. This bright white pair feel both sophisticated and on-trend. Team with laid-back denim or floral spring dresses.

Image of black circle skirt
A.W.A.K.E Mode Circle Skirt

Make a statement with this luxurious skirt which draws from their ready-to-wear collection. There are endless ways to wear this piece, from styled with the black fitted blazer to teamed with the white poplin shirt.

Image of black blazer
A.W.A.K.E Mode Organza Jacket

Offering an open-neck design and refined contrast buttons, this jacket would pair perfectly with the pleated Organza skirt, wide tailored trousers or even layered over a floaty dress.

Image of open toe heel

A.W.A.K.E Mode Banana Sandal

With metallic gold and silver-tone detailing these open-toe sandals will add a refined and sophisticated edge to your eveningwear looks. Style alongside silver or gold jewellery pieces to really make them pop.

Image of black stitched shirt
A.W.A.K.E Mode Contrast Stitch Shirt

Contrast stitching offers a cool edge to this satin shirt. Team with rich ecru, white or cream hues for warm-weather occasions, or pair with your favourite mid-wash denim pieces.

This collaboration is extremely similar to the ready-to-wear collection available to shop from A.W.A.K.E Mode directly, however, prices are significantly higher. This multi-circle layered maxi skirt in black is £935, whereas the circle skirt from the John Lewis collection is extremely similar in design and available to shop for £229.

Image of circle skirt

Original A.W.A.K.E Mode Multi Circle Layered Maxi Skirt Black

(Image credit: A.W.A.K.E Mode)

Notably, this collaboration feels both functional and inventive, offering wearable pieces for everyday errands whilst catering for sophisticated evening events or for creating elevated and on-trend date night outfits. Plenty of the pieces are perfect for creating the occasionwear looks, including the dreamy circle skirt that would pair perfectly with the white heeled mules for a warm-weather party.

This being said, there are more laid-back pieces that can be worn every day. The wide leg jeans have to be some of my favourites this season, offering an exaggerated, retro-inspired silhouette that feels as though they are simply made to be paired with chunky clogs or platform heels. Alongside everyday staples, there are excellent accessories to shop too, including white leather mules that would complement almost any warm-weather outfit and a studded hobo bag that offers the chicest finishing touch.

The collection is designed by Natalia Alaverdian, A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s founder and creative director, alongside the John Lewis in-house design team. Natalia comments on the collaboration that ‘it is very joyful, bright and full of life’, later saying, ‘We were trying to create a perfect summer wardrobe by ticking every occasion box.’

You can also shop the collaboration in John Lewis stores too, find your nearest store here.

