Rixo x Dragon Diffusion is the chicest collaboration of the season - here's what our fashion team is buying

Two hero brands have come together to create a truly beautiful range of accessories

two rixo x dragon diffusion bags sitting on a rock
(Image credit: Rixo)
I have been a long-time fan of Rixo. The dresses from the iconic British clothing brand are the epitome of feminine style, and so many of the pretty pieces have been worn by a wide range of big names like The Princess of Wales and Holly Willoughby. Every season, the collection is a feast for fashion eyes, and when I discovered that the brand was collaborating with Dragon Diffusion, I was beyond excited.

If you’re unfamiliar with this label, Dragon Diffusion creates hand-crafted accessories, using traditional basket-weaving techniques. The result is beautiful, real leather styles that will last a lifetime - like the Santa Croce tote. The understated yet super chic bags and belts have been a favourite amongst A-listers including Alexa Chung and Emilia Clarke for years now, and due to the mid-range prices, it’s one of the best affordable designer bag labels - making it a little more accessible to us mere mortals too.

The crafty accessory creator and the much-loved fashion label have come together to create a truly gorgeous new range of limited edition pieces that are practically crying out for sunny weather. There are seven styles to choose from, including bags and belts, and there are a few colour options too. Each hand-woven piece will add a high-end feel to even the simplest of outfits, and whether you opt to wear yours with the latest Rixo design, or simply with a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans, I guarantee it will look and feel really special.

two models wearing rixo x dragon diffusion belts

(Image credit: Rixo)

Shop the Collection

rixo x dragon diffusion amoria bag

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Amoria Bag

This bottle green shoulder bag is an absolute winner for the warm weather months and will making a chic finishing touch to a floral maxi and sandal combination.

rixo x dragon diffusion Roxella belt

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Roxella Belt

Give a floaty dress a different spin by pulling it in at the middle with this gorgeous tan belt. It will flatter curves or help to create them on naturally straighter frames.

rixo x dragon diffusion lucine bag

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Lucine Basket Bag

This jumbo tote bag is not only pretty, but brilliantly practical too. Whether you're hitting the shops or heading to the beach, you can stash all of you daily essentials in here with ease.

On working with Dragon Diffusion, Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCluskey says: "I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to artisanal craft, authenticity, and modern sophistication. The vintage-inspired bags and belts are perfect for warm-weather days and designed to be loved season after season."

Everything in the collection is covetable, and it's very hard to pick a favourite, but the Amoria bag is top of my shopping list. It's a chic shoulder bag that is available in three colours, and will bring a touch of luxury to any outfit. The wide leather Roxella belts are cleverly designed too, as they will cinch in your waist, and the slightly dipped middle has a very flattering finish. Both the black and tan will add a boho vibe to just about any outfit.

A MODEL WEARING RIXO X DRAGON DIFFUSION AMORIA BAG

(Image credit: Rixo)

It's not just me who is excited about this launch. Woman & Home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr explains - "It's true there seems to be a new collaboration landing on the high street every week, but Rixo collabs are always really interesting ones. You might remember the Stripe & Stare range from earlier this year? I absolutely snapped up a dress when they worked with LA-based brand Ciao Luca too.

"This time it's cult favourite bag brand Dragon Diffusion, whose woven bags have been on my wishlist for a while now. Priced at £385, the roomy Lucine tote bag is the one I'll be pre-ordering. It's got a little vintage-inspired Rixo twist thanks to the basket-style design and plenty of room for all those holiday essentials. The dream!"

I had high hopes for this range, and it does not disappoint – each piece is crafted beautifully and will genuinely last you for years. The accessories are available to pre-order now, and more widely to buy from the 12th May. I feel like this collection will go viral in no time – it’s by far the chicest collaboration of the season.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

