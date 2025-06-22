I was feeling a bit uninspired by the high street until I saw Lisa Snowdon's summer-ready Zara outfit
I hit the high street last weekend, credit card in hand, hoping to update my summer capsule wardrobe. It's very unlike me to come home empty-handed (just ask my husband!), but for once, I didn't see anything particularly inspiring.
I love Zara, but I find the website and indeed the store a bit overwhelming. So much choice, such long queues.
Turns out all I needed was Lisa Snowdon to flag a couple of must-have items from Zara's latest collection. She posted images to Instagram from her presenting work on This Morning, and she's wearing the most beautiful knitted top and jeans that I need in my wardrobe, pronto.
She's a fan of brands like Queens of Archive, and since her designer sandals are by Celine, I assumed this look would be high-end. But both her top and jeans are from none other than Zara - and cost just £25.99 and £29.99 respectively. Now excuse me while I head to the checkout...
Outfit 1
Exact match
On paper, sky blue and brown stripes might not sound as chic as they are. But it just works, doesn't it? The crochet peplum frill is just adorable, and I really think this looks so much more expensive than it is. If you're searching for stylish tops to wear with jeans, you won't find anything better than this!
Exact match
My favourite denim in my wardrobe all came from our list of the best Zara jeans, and these are another winning pair. The wide-leg shape, flattering cut and ecru colour is spot on. They've got a great amount of stretch, and I love the seam detailing down the front. You cannot fault that price, too!
Lisa's exact sandals are this £930 pair by Celine so while you save up for those beauties, these £17(!) strappy sandals from Amazon will do the trick. One reviewer wrote: "Excellent quality, soft and comfortable. I ordered a half size up... Perfect fit. The sole is padded, feels lovely walking in them. They look great too and great value."
In the second of Lisa's looks, she chose a dress by British clothing brand Rixo. Not only is it the print of the season, polka dots, it was also my top pick in our list of the best wedding guest dresses for summer 2025.
It's such a flattering halterneck cut, and the soft cotton fabric is perfect for the heat. White might feel a bit controversial for a wedding, but with its striking dot print, nobody will mistake you for the bride! Audrey Hepburn-esque black and white seemed to be a big trend at Royal Ascot this time around, so it's spot on.
Outfit 2
Exact match
Aside from a summer wedding, this dress is perfect for a christening, a day at the races or a birthday party. I'd advise investing in a strapless bra like the Meleneca Strapless Minimiser bra from Amazon to wear underneath.
I'm not the only one who loved Lisa's style. The comments on her Instagram post are glowing, including: "Love the spotty dress, you look amazing", "Can’t pick my fav!" and "Super fresh Summer outfits."
