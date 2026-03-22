Chic, versatile and spring-ready; at just £40.50, this is one of my best buys of the season so far
The striped set will look great for any warm weather plans and all without the big spend
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You really don’t need to spend a fortune to look good this season, as you can find plenty of hero buys to tick off the key spring/ summer fashion trends for 2026 from your favourite supermarket brands right now. I often find wardrobe updates while doing my weekly shop - and one of the best of the season so far has to be a crisp co-ord from F&F at Tesco.
The pale blue and white striped shirt and skirt combination is such a winner for the warm weather, and it has a gorgeous, easy-breezy feel to it. The pieces are sold separately, and each half will look great when worn solo with other simple basics.
You can actually get the full look for a purse-friendly £40.50. As well as looking fabulous, this twosome will feel fabulous and breathable as well, as they're made from pure cotton too.Article continues below
Shop the Set
This cotton button-down has a slightly shorter length that will sit well with the matching skirt, or a pair of high-cut barrel-leg jeans. It's available in sizes 8-22, and you'll get change from £20 - win, win.
Wear It With
When it comes to styling this set, you have plenty of options. The traditional pinstripe, blue fabric acts almost like a neutral, so it can be worn with a multitude of colours, and the understated and fuss-free cut of each piece will work well with a variety of styles.
As a new take on date night outfits, I will add gold heels and a clutch, and for the weekend, all this combination needs is your best white trainers and some oversized sunglasses.
The co-ord is definitely smart enough to wear to the office too - simply add your best trench coat or a blazer, and some court shoes and you'll be all set for your 9-5.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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