Chic, versatile and spring-ready; at just £40.50, this is one of my best buys of the season so far

You really don’t need to spend a fortune to look good this season, as you can find plenty of hero buys to tick off the key spring/ summer fashion trends for 2026 from your favourite supermarket brands right now. I often find wardrobe updates while doing my weekly shop - and one of the best of the season so far has to be a crisp co-ord from F&F at Tesco.

The pale blue and white striped shirt and skirt combination is such a winner for the warm weather, and it has a gorgeous, easy-breezy feel to it. The pieces are sold separately, and each half will look great when worn solo with other simple basics.

You can actually get the full look for a purse-friendly £40.50. As well as looking fabulous, this twosome will feel fabulous and breathable as well, as they're made from pure cotton too.

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Shop the Set

F&F Pure Cotton Poplin Stripe Shirt £18 at Tesco This cotton button-down has a slightly shorter length that will sit well with the matching skirt, or a pair of high-cut barrel-leg jeans. It's available in sizes 8-22, and you'll get change from £20 - win, win. F&F Pure Cotton Poplin Stripe Co-ord Midi Skirt £22.50 at Tesco The elasticated waist on this A-line, midi skirt will sit snuggly at your middle while being comfortable to move around in, and the flared-out silhouette will skim over your hips for the most flattering finish.

Wear It With

River Island Gold Caged Heeled Sandals £39 at River Island A simple pair of metallic sandals like these will instantly take your cotton pieces into evening territory. M&S Cotton Rich Trench Coat £80 at M&S You can't go wrong with a beige trench - layer this over your shirt combo for an office-ready spin. Adidas Gazelle Lo Pro Shoes £95 at Adidas Soft neutral trainers will bring a sporty twist to the preppy set while being comfy enough to run around in all weekend.

(Image credit: F&F at Tesco)

When it comes to styling this set, you have plenty of options. The traditional pinstripe, blue fabric acts almost like a neutral, so it can be worn with a multitude of colours, and the understated and fuss-free cut of each piece will work well with a variety of styles.

As a new take on date night outfits, I will add gold heels and a clutch, and for the weekend, all this combination needs is your best white trainers and some oversized sunglasses.

The co-ord is definitely smart enough to wear to the office too - simply add your best trench coat or a blazer, and some court shoes and you'll be all set for your 9-5.