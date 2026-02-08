You can get a sophisticated new look while doing your weekly shop with this brand new supermarket range

Supermarket clothing collections have come a seriously long way over the years. Rather than just everyday basics, these days you can get a real fashion fix while doing your weekly shop - and all with impressively low prices. I have long been a fan of the aisle-based ranges, especially the offerings from F&F at Tesco, so I was absolutely thrilled to discover the brand new Capsule Collection that feels even more special than usual.

This carefully curated edit has a very sophisticated aesthetic to it, that uses clever design details, quality materials and a gorgeous neutral colour palette to give wardrobe staples a very chic upgrade – and in all honesty, it looks more like a new drop from a store like Zara than a collection you can pick up with a pint of milk.

The range includes plenty of closet essentials like the perfect pair of blue jeans and a versatile white t-shirt, as well as chic co-ords and statement jackets. Most prices come in at under £20, with some outerwear going up a little higher, and in UK sizes 10-20. I'm seriously impressed with the whole collection, and the considered and understated designs will easily weave into any spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: F&F)

Shop the Collection

A bit like a wardrobe palette cleanse, this soft and calm collection of understated essentials will do well to breathe new life into your end-of-winter outfits, and will easily work for early spring dressing too.

The warm beige, oatmeal and cream hues will look gorgeous when worn together or with other neutrals like navy or chocolate, but they will also work nicely to tone down shoutier shades or busy prints that feature in this season's spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, such as fire engine red or spring greens.

I'm hugely impressed by this trend-ticking new drop, and with prices as low as they are, I imagine it'll sell out fast... so don't hang around too long, I predict it will sell like hot cakes.