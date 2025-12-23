I didn't think I'd be buying cashmere alongside a pint of milk this season, but I'm seriously impressed with this supermarket offering

I feel like cashmere jumpers is something fashion people talk about non-stop when discussing a winter capsule wardrobe, but as a lucky owner of several of the best cashmere sweaters, I wholeheartedly support this dreamy knitted design.

Until I tried my first cashmere jumper some years ago, I didn't really get the cult mentality around them, but, sat here in a cosy block coloured design, I'm not overly warm, I'm not cold, as Goldilocks would say, I feel 'just right'. With breathable properties, cashmere jumpers essentially ensure your microclimate is constantly comfortable, trapping the air when needed, but also stopping you from feeling sweaty, something synthetic knitwear often delivers in droves.

However, cashmere doesn't come cheap, or does it? I came across a selection of 100% cashmere and wool-cashmere blends at F&F at Tesco, and it was some of the cheapest cashmere I've seen. Add to that, that they're now on sale, this is cosy cashmere at unbeatable prices, and it's perfect for rounding out 2025 in and definitely the sort of thing you'll want to reach for during January's bitter weather. I've worn them and washed them, and here's my honest review.

F&F Premium Pure 100% Cashmere £35 (was £69) at F&F at Tesco A neutral, V-neck cashmere sweater, this laidback design comes in two colourways and is crafted from 100% cashmere for a breathable and cosy finish. Teaming well with other neutral hues, use this to finish off bitter chocolate skirts or white jeans outfits.

Coffee hues were one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, neutral hues remain key in 2026, so you'll be in good standing with one of these lovely 100% cashmere sweaters.

It's nice and slim-fitting, perfect for tucking into midi skirts, over the waistband of a pair of jeans, or wearing under a big coat. It's light enough to wear around the house, but it was still comfortable and cosy to wear.

I chucked mine in the machine on a 30-degree wash; the label does say 40, but I got nervous, and it washed absolutely beautifully. I've worn it on repeat, and as a slightly lighter-weight cashmere than my Brora designs,

While cashmere jumpers can literally cost into the hundreds, I love that F&F have truly delivered on price and quality this season. A tight edit of lightweight cashmere, prices started from £69.50, which I think is the cheapest cashmere I've seen, but everything is now on sale, which means you can snap these items up from just £35 - pretty much unheard of.

Other options

Whether you're opting for 100% cashmere, or a wool-cashmere blend, for the price, F&F at Tesco's offering is pretty hard to beat. And these designs are selling fast, so I wouldn't hang about. I opted for the XL in all designs, and found it generous, as someone who is usually a size 18, in the funnel neck design, I could have sized down one, but in the other, more fitted styles, I'd say it was the ideal fit.

So if you're still looking for cosy comfort, and the kind of wardrobe staple you won't take off until spring, F&F at Tesco cashmere is my top pick.