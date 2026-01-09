I thought my friend's suede-style jacket was Zara, but was shocked to find it's from Amazon (and £40 cheaper)

My friend walked into our New Year drinks last week looking effortlessly stylish, as always. But I didn't need to ask where her gorgeous statement suede-style jacket was from - I clocked it a while back on the Zara website and it immediately peaked my interest. I loved the chic epaulettes, and knew the bubble hem design would pair beautifully with my jeans.

Getting ready to leave, she put the jacket back on and asked if we liked her 'Amazon find', with a big smile on her face. Wait, what? Turns out, the striking jacket was in fact from the online retail giant, and cost her just £19. I could not believe it.

Naturally, I Googled it straight away, and there it was, the almost identical jacket to Zara for under £20. Now, normally I'm a bit skeptical of Amazon fashion - although I did buy a pair of wide-leg Levi jeans for 50% off on there recently and they are fab - but having seen this on my friend in real life, I knew exactly what to expect.

Being an Amazon Prime member, I ordered one and it was delivered the next day. I have to say I am so impressed by the quality and likeness, and would even go as far as to say I prefer the darker chocolate brown colour of the Amazon version.

And it's got the seal of approval from woman&home ecom fashion editor Caroline Parr: 'I've been looking for a suede jacket for a while now, but spending a lot feels a bit mad when you know you're going to worry about it in the rain. I love the gathered hem silhouette of the Zara jacket, plus bomber jackets are huge news for 2026, so Kerrie has me completely sold on this affordable Amazon option.

'I've been so impressed by the fashion I've found on Amazon in the last year or so. In fact, my favourite jeans are from Amazon. I think if you're new to Amazon fashion, you just need someone to say how it really looks in real life, and Kerrie - plus hundreds of customer reviews - can't all be wrong!'

The gathered hem (pictured from the back, far right) offers a really flattering and comfortable fit (Image credit: Future)

When you compare the fine detail of the two jackets, I thought there might be significant differences in the materials, which would go a long way to explain the price hike on the Zara version. However, comparing the two, there is just a 2% difference in the materials used - the Zara version is 93% polyester, 7% elastane, whereas the Amazon version is a 95/5 percent split.

It's also difficult to find differences with the design - the lapel colour, shoulder detail, bubble hem, length and volume are all strikingly similar. I did think, for a second, the Zara jacket had pockets, which would have made a huge difference, but alas, neither version has. And so I am left wondering why anyone would pay the extra, particularly when there are so many beautiful colours of the Amazon version to choose from too.

All that said, the metal used for the zip and poppers are obviously different, the Amazon version a much more yellow, brass-style affair, which is a bit of a price giveaway. When wearing the design cleverly covers it all, but I would take a gues this would be the first thing to reflect the price tag if worn regularly.

Also, from the over 500 reviews on Amazon, there is talk about the warmth of this jacket, and how it falls short in comparison to the Zara version. 'This is a very thin jacket, not like the Zara ones that are weighty and would keep you warm,' said one. I would agree on the lightweight element to this jacket, however its oversized nature has meant I can wear a chunky knit underneath without issue.

Just last month one reviewer wrote: 'So nice, lovely colour and really nice quality, good value for money when you think they are £60 in high street, they are just as nice'. And I have to say I am very much inclined to agree. This isn't a winter coat by any stretch, but a gorgeous final layer to any casual chic outfit - and at an excellent price.