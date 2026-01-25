Phoebe Philo is the timeless design brand that fashion fans can't get enough of. Here's how to shop the look for less

If you've opened any social media lately, you've probably been inundated with posts about 2016 nostalgia. While many have been revisiting the era-defining Gucci Marmont bag, I've been thinking about Phoebe Philo - hear me out. It was only a year later that the woman who once had us all reaching for skate shoes to imitate her iconic look would leave her trailblazing position as Creative Director at Celine and disappear, leaving a trail of devoted and devastated fashionistas in her wake.

Since returning to the fashion world with her eponymous label two years ago, Philo's pared-back designs have not only sated the style desires of previous fans but won her a new legion too. Her cool, pared-back aesthetic offers a refined look similar to quiet luxury, high-brow brands such as The Row and Bruno Cuccinelli.

And the books don't lie, with the label reportedly tripling its sales and revenue forecasts of over £32 million, according to The Business of Fashion. It's the quiet luxury label to use as inspiration if you want to dress simply but stylishly this season and beyond.

(Image credit: Phoebe Philo)

DE-INFLUENCING THE MASSES

With such a bombardment of style changes, it's no wonder that many women are hitting fashion fatigue and choosing to opt out or de-influence themselves, swapping the latest must-haves for a low-key, classic capsule wardrobe staples. Made up of items that are elegant and refined rather than the latest it-item, this is where Phoebe Philo's aesthetic truly excels.

If you've recently found yourself hankering after a funnel-necked leather jacket, an oversized faux fur or a contemporary version of the best trench coats, Philo's timeless-with-a-twist styles are no doubt the source of your inspiration, even if you didn't realise it. However, the designer's look doesn't come cheap. Thankfully, I've scoured the high street for items that will help you recreate her style for less.

Shop the look

Missoma Lucy Williams Chunky Waffle Hoop Earrings £129 at Missoma A bold statement earring is a classic Philo accessory - this chunky hoop style from Lucy Williams' collaboration with Missoma nails the aesthetic. COS Sculpted Shoulder Merino Wool Sweater £119 at COS Phoebe Philo's designs often take a classic item and add a subtle stylish twist - the sculpted shoulder on this sweater offers her look at a fraction of the price. Whistles Taupe Morgan Funnel Neck Coat £329 at Whistles With a classic funnel neck and pared-back silhouette, you'll wear this coat for years to come. For a touch of Philo-inspired insouciance, size up for a relaxed fit. ZARA Zw Collection Faux Leather Bomber Jacket £79.99 at Zara Bomber jackets are once again back in the fashion spotlight, and this sports luxe silhouette is another shape that works throughout the year. This oversized cut, has an almost cape-like back which elevates the classic athleisure design to something more runway worthy. From Spanish clothing brand, Zara, it's a luxury look on a savvy budget. JDY Half Zip Knitted Polo in Light Grey £25 at ASOS This subtle and sporty silhouette taps into some of the top knitwear shapes right now, as quarter zip jumpers are having quite the moment. This timeless shape has a youthful feel that's easy to pair with your favourite denims or a directional leather skirt, offering you a look that simultaneously contemporary, but one that will still be wearable next year. M&S Scarf Detail Blouse £36 at M&S Scarf detailing has been huge the last few seasons covering everything from coats to cardigans, this elegant, take on the trend feels both directional, yet timeless, which kind of sums up Phoebe Philo's aesthetic perfectly. But while this looks designer, it is in fact under £40 from one of our favourite British clothing brands, offering quiet luxury for less.

With her cool, stripped-back style, which some even refer to as 'anti-trend', because it's so timeless, it's not hard to see why many women are fangirling over Philo's latest collection - elegant, contemporary but classic designs in a neutral palette offer an elevated twist that feels refreshing amongst the fast-fashion merry-go-round that circles social media style.

If the new year has you feeling like it's time to swap endless wardrobe updates for timeless elegance, Phoebe Philo's latest collection offers a revitalising look at classic lines and pared-back style perfect for your spring capsule wardrobe. You're welcome.