If we're all revisiting 2016 – I need to talk about the era-defining Gucci Marmont bag

As we kick off the New Year, you think that we would be looking for fresh fashion perspectives, but this week, there has been a collective shift – everyone seems to be more occupied with memories of 2016 than anything excitingly new.

In the fashion world, 2016 saw a huge change, especially amongst the best designer handbags. This was the year that bags became much more logo-forward, moving away from the minimal, refined logo designs, and maximalism ruled the runways. Instantly recognisable features found themselves in favour, from statement textures to bold hardware, and the Gucci Marmont is a product of this era, and it's one that still reigns as one of the most sound investment bags you can own.

Alessandro Michele launched the Gucci Marmont handbag collection in 2016, almost straight after his 2015 ascent to Creative Director at the fashion house, signalling a shift into a new era of maximalism at Gucci. The Marmont is known for its signature quilted leather texture, softly structured silhouette, and the iconic double G hardware that makes it instantly recognisable. It was a bold move, but over the next decade, it has clearly paid off for the Italian fashion label.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Marmont shaped a generation in 2016. The logoless era was gone, and instead, a focus on the eclectic ’70s motifs and bold hardware had arrived. The double G detailing was inspired by an archival Gucci belt from the 1970s, which tied perfectly to the bohemian theme of the spring/summer 2016 Gucci collection. The bag collection was also inspired by the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, a sanctuary for some of Hollywood's finest, including Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.

Alessendro Michele, as Creative Director at Gucci, launched the brand into a new era of romanticism, eccentricity and vintage flair, a change that took Gucci to new heights post 2016.

Although this luxury bag was released a decade ago, it remains as relevant as ever in 2026. With celebrities often seen sporting one of the Marmont's many variations from the Gucci Marmont Camera Bag to the Marmont Maxi Shoulder bag, this 2016 handbag style has certainly not lost its relevance or appeal.

Shop Gucci Marmont

Gucci Marmont Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag £2,070 at Selfridges Featuring the iconic matelassé chevron leather that has a padded and quilted texture, this black Marmont is an investment piece that will stand the test of time. The medium size and flapover design make it a practical everyday accessory. Gucci Gg Marmont Medium Shoulder Bag £2,070 at Gucci Blush pinks are set to dominate as one of the key spring/summer 2026 fashion colour trends, and this beautiful handbag offers the ultimate way to channel the trend. Featuring the iconic gold hardware and chain strap, this bag feels instantly recognisable. Gucci Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag £1,890 at Gucci Offering a smaller take on the Marmont style, this bag works to elevate both your everyday attire and your favourite eveningwear. You can choose from 12 colourways, this deep red hue is an eye-catching choice.

For work or play, this bag has stood the test of time

Not only is its iconic silhouette and design noteworthy, but its everyday flap-over design makes it an investment piece that you'll actually get use out of too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Freelance Fashion Editor, Antonia Kraskowski, took the plunge in 2016 and never looked back. She advises, "I chose the camera bag in classic black, one of the smallest styles in the collection, as I wanted a bag that was small enough to wear for laid back every day outings without shoulder ache, but that could also work with smart casual outfits too. Its top zip style means that I can fit all of my essentials in with no problem, and ten years on, despite some wear and tear (just like its owner), it’s still one of my favourite bags to reach for."

Later commenting, "While some designer bags age out of fashion, the Gucci Marmont has stayed a staple in my outfits, whether it’s a trip into town for work or a night out. "

Gucci Gg Marmont Mini Camera Bag £1,360 at Gucci This mini camera bag style is the perfect luxury staple for carrying your everyday essentials in. It features a practical chain shoulder strap, a softly structured shape and a zip top closure with the iconic double G design. Gucci Gg Marmont Small Camera Bag £1,460 at Gucci The Marmont camera bag offers a curved silhouette with a zip top closure and a chain crossbody strap for easy everyday wearing. The small version comes in three colourways: this bright white, light pink and black leather.

An investment style

If you were lucky enough to snap up a Gucci Marmont in 2016, you should know that you've made a wise and worthy investment. The prices a decade ago were around the £1,250 mark for the shoulder bag styles, and now resale prices hover around the thousand mark, depending on the condition. First hand, the medium Marmont bag is now £2,070, showing how much the price has increased.

We spoke with Charlotte Staerck, founder and CEO of The Handbag Clinic, who commented on the resale of this iconic bag style. She advises, "A Gucci Marmont often remains in our top 10 most viewed items on the site. The Marmont Shoulder Bag, the small camera bag style in a Small is by far the most desirable item."

Later saying, "With resale values depending on condition and colour sitting around £760 - £875. These still move very quickly in the pre-loved market with an average selling time of just 48 days. Overall, we have seen a really steady demand for this item."

Gucci Pre-Owned Gg Marmont Flap Bag Matelasse Leather Medium Shoulder Bag £1,344 at Farfetch If you prefer to shop second-hand, this vibrant red Gucci Marmont bag is worth considering. In good condition, this version features the iconic gold hardware, a crossbody chain strap and a playful love heart detailing on the back. Gucci Pre-Owned 2016-2025 Medium Gg Marmont Matelasse Diagonal £964 at Farfetch Offering a vintage appeal, this version features diagonal leather detailing and a red trim, which gives it a unique finish. The gold-tone G hardware features subtle textured detailing, which adds to its unique design.

Celebrities and the Marmont

Gucci has continued to refresh the Marmont line with new colours, silhouettes and subtle design updates that appeal to those who love the initial design. Beyond the seasonal changes, its signature matelasse quilting and interlocking double G have helped the bag endure as a visible symbol of luxury, favoured by fashion lovers, celebrities and everyday wearers. Because of the statement logo, it's almost impossible to get a designer lookalike, too, although there are plenty of luxury bag styles that have more affordable alternatives the Gucci Marmont is a design you can't simply can't recapture.

The Gucci Marmont has been spotted on countless A-listers, confirming its status as one of the most iconic celebrity-loved bag style including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Elle Fanning and Heidi Klum. The bold double G logo design on the Marmont style played a key part in solidifying Gucci's reputation under its creative director, Alessandro Michele.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2016 was packed with pivotal fashion moments, from Topshop skinny jeans to choker necklaces and off-the-shoulder tops. Although not all trends are worth reviving, no matter how nostalgic they are, the Gucci Marmont has never faded from the collective fashion consciousness, remaining an enduring and iconic handbag style that seems to have transcended the ever-changing trends.

Of course, it's tempting to indulge in the latest spring/summer handbag trends 2026, embracing this season's dynamic newness; however, if you're looking for a proven investment piece, consider this your sign – the Gucci Marmont is worth it.

Charlotte Staerck Social Links Navigation Handbag Clinic’s Co-Founder & CEO Charlotte Staerck, is the co-founder and CEO of leading luxury handbag restoration and preowned retailer, The Handbag Clinic. Founded in 2013, the Clinic operates through its flagship store in Chelsea, concessions across Newcastle, York and Colchester, and recently launched in-store concessions in Selfridges and Harrods. Through its integrated offering of ‘Buy, Sell, Restore, Authenticate’ The Handbag Clinic is the only fully circular platform solving the ‘end of life’ issue by adding value back into wardrobes through an ongoing loop of circularity. Built on a 25-year legacy of leather and fabric restoration, its mission is to preserve the past whilst mindfully reinventing for the future; it is a proud gatekeeper for sustainable luxury, ensuring its integrity and circularity for generations to come.