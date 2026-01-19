Cloud Dancer White is one of spring's biggest fashion colour trends, I'm getting ahead with this sleek sale buy, and it's selling fast

The words affordable and designer handbags might not usually go hand in hand, but I've been scouring the internet and found the perfect sale purchase to elevate your new spring season wardrobe.

When Pantone announced that a milky hue they've dubbed Cloud Dancer was the Pantone Colour of the Year 2026, I knew that it would also be one of the big spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, so I've been keeping an eye out for early spring purchases that will help me effortlessly transition my winter wardrobe into the warmer months, and this sale buy from DeMellier is the perfect piece to kick start my spring capsule wardrobe refresh.

Instantly delivering a brighter finish to any spring outfit idea, I've spotted The Tokyo bag from DeMellier, in off-white, which is currently on sale, and it ends soon. Sale time is great for picking up timeless buys, and while a white handbag is set to tap in effortlessly to the spring/summer handbag trends 2026, as a neutral, summery colourway, it will never truly go out of fashion, and the sleek shoulder style bag is ideal for pairing with the best wedding guest dresses this summer too.

Snap up this sale bargain for spring

DeMellier The Tokyo | Off-White Smooth £225 (was £375) at DeMellier The Tokyo's classic compact design makes it ideal for everyday wear- it can be worn high on the shoulder, at the crook of your elbow or simply carried by the elegant, unfussy strap.

If you're in the market for an affordable designer bag, DeMellier's sleek designs have become every fashion insider's first port of call. After the brand's chic New York tote bag caused a stampede for its timeless design and reasonable price tag, the brand has gone from strength to strength, gaining a cult following.

And it's not just fashion folk who have been quick to stake a claim to DeMellier's elegant handbags - celebrities including Katie Holmes, Kristen Bell and LeAnn Rimes have all been spotted toting the slick designs, and now I'm ready to snap up a bargain bag before the new season kicks in.

16 colourways Strathberry Mosaic Leather Bag in Vanilla £495 at Strathberry A favourite of celebrities and royals alike, Strathberry's classic handbag designs make them a wise investment if you're looking for a new piece of arm candy. New season DeMellier The Midi New York Leather Tote Bag £475 at Selfridges DeMellier's New York tote bag has become an instant classic to add to your handbag collection. This stylish design is large enough to hold all of your daily essentials. On sale Mulberry Lana High Shine Leather Bag £695 (was £995) at Mulberry One of our favourite British fashion brands, Mulberry's timeless handbags rarely offer such a good discount - snap up the classic Lana handbag while you can.

A creamy-white leather handbag is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Whether you choose to wear it as the finishing touch to your white jeans outfit or use it to add an accent to your favourite smart casual outfit ideas, this elegant colourway works with virtually every look thanks to its neutral shade.

The key to shopping for a handbag in this colourway is to opt for a slightly off-white, almost milky hue rather than bright white. This seemingly minor tonal difference creates an element of quiet luxury that will elevate every outfit immediately.

Whenever you're considering buying one of the best designer handbags, it's wise to consider what colour will work best with the rest of your wardrobe. Classic colours such as black or tan are a wise investment, while earth tones such as navy, khaki and cream are also sound choices as they'll work with a breadth of fabrics and colour palettes.

When it comes to materials, natural fabrics such as leather and thick cotton canvas will last longer, ageing well in comparison to synthetic alternatives.

Nailing two trends in one, this classic style from DeMellier is a sensible investment - the timeless shape won't date while the neutral shade will work with a variety of outfits, from smartening up your favourite denim trends 2026-inspired looks to date night outfits, and it will last well beyond this season too.