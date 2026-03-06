Amanda Holden looks effortlessly stylish in double denim for a day at Crufts

Claudia Winkleman made her debut hosting Crufts on Wednesday, but she wasn't the only famous face cuddling the cute canines.

Amanda Holden was there with the dog food brand Barking Heads, and she wore a blue denim jacket specially embroidered by Beth Wilson for the occasion. Amanda and Claudia were matching in their personalised slogan jackets!

Not one to do things by halves, Amanda embraced double denim, teaming her jacket with a pair of blue flared jeans, adding a simple white T-shirt and pointed white heels. It's a chic but practical look, and it's one we can all easily incorporate into our own spring wardrobe.

Shop Amanda's look

M&S Cotton Lyocell Blend Denim Trucker Jacket £38 at M&S At just under £40, I'm calling it early, I think this is the best denim jacket you'll find on the high street this spring/summer. The mid wash means you can get away with pairing it with most of the denim you already have, whether that's white, blue or black jeans. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and although it's just arrived, it's already selling fast according to the M&S site. Autograph Lyocell Blend High Waisted Flared Jeans £55 at M&S Up there with the best M&S jeans, these subtle flares are available in three lengths and have a good amount of stretch in them. It might be years since you last tried flares, but they really are a flattering choice so give them a go. Mint Velvet Heeled Leather Ankle Boots £150 at John Lewis You've probably already got a pair of black leather ankle boots in your spring capsule wardrobe, but white feels much fresher - and is a lot more practical than you might think. If Amanda Holden can get away with wearing white shoes at Crufts, you can wear yours for a day at the office! Amazon Essentials Women's Regular-Fit Low Stretch Denim Button-Front Trucker Jacket £37 at Amazon The thing about denim jackets is that you don't have to spend much at all to get a good one. Unlike leather or suede, it can be really hard to tell the difference between a budget-friendly denim jacket and a designer one. Mint Velvet Indigo Ultimate Flared Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet Mint Velvet is really on a roll right now, and these leg-lengthening jeans will boost your confidence and refresh your style for the warmer weather. Wear these with a cotton top when the sun is out. Dune London Hostess Leather Slingbacks £89 at Dune London If you've had enough of winter boots, a pair of slingback flats will feel smart but comfortable for the new season. One reviewer wrote of these: "Really like these they have the class of low heels but are still comfy."

Denim jackets are back in a big way this summer, and doubling up is one of the top denim trends 2026. When you're not wearing yours with jeans though, you can layer it up over the dresses you've been waiting to wear again, or even size up and throw it on over hoodies, sweatshirts and knitwear while the weather is still unpredictable.