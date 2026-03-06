Jump to category:
Back To Top

Amanda Holden looks effortlessly stylish in double denim for a day at Crufts

This is how to wear double denim in 2026

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Amanda Holden and Claudia Winkleman during the first day of Crufts 2026.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Claudia Winkleman made her debut hosting Crufts on Wednesday, but she wasn't the only famous face cuddling the cute canines.

Amanda Holden was there with the dog food brand Barking Heads, and she wore a blue denim jacket specially embroidered by Beth Wilson for the occasion. Amanda and Claudia were matching in their personalised slogan jackets!

Shop Amanda's look

Denim jackets are back in a big way this summer, and doubling up is one of the top denim trends 2026. When you're not wearing yours with jeans though, you can layer it up over the dresses you've been waiting to wear again, or even size up and throw it on over hoodies, sweatshirts and knitwear while the weather is still unpredictable.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top